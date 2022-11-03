Branch in Dubai’s Al Quoz Industrial Area to be managed by Emirates for Universal Tyres L.L.C.

New facility to offer comprehensive portfolio of tyres, automotive products and services

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Continental Tyres today announced the unveiling of the first BestDrive facility in Dubai at an opening ceremony in the Al Quoz district. As the third branch to be unveiled in country following two established branches in Abu Dhabi, BestDrive in Dubai will be managed by Emirates for Universal Tyres L.L.C. (EUT) and will offer a complete tyre fitment solution designed to provide the best advice, service, quality and value for customers.

The UAE is now home to three BestDrive branches, each offering a comprehensive portfolio of automotive products and services in order to provide a convenient all-in-one solution for most customer needs. This will include the fitment of brakes, batteries, shock absorbers and other related services.

As one of the world’s leading tyre manufacturers, Continental seeks to provide its customers with the most advanced solutions moving beyond just fitting tyres, and offering an all-in-one solution to meet customer needs.

Karel Kucera, Managing Director of Continental Middle East, said: “We are very pleased to have inaugurated this new facility. All over the world, BestDrive stands for quality and is our premium tyre retail and automotive service centre network committed to providing the highest value to our customers. With the opening of this third store in Dubai, I am confident that we will be able to continue doing great things together in the UAE and wider region in the years to come as we start opening more BestDrive centres.”

The inauguration of the new facility in Dubai’s Al Quoz Industrial Area was attended by numerous VIPs, representatives from Continental and EUT and other stakeholders including Karel Kucera, Managing Director of Continental Middle East, Khalifa Abdulla Al Masaood, Owner of the Abdulla Al Masaood & Sons Group, the parent company of Emirates for Universal Tyres, Jon Ander García Encinas, Director General España & Regional Manager,

Continental and Shaun Smith, Group General Manager, Al Masaood & Sons Automotive.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new era for us,” said Shaun Smith, Group General Manager, Al Masaood & Sons Automotive. “We have been part of the Continental family for many years and have helped grow the brand in the UAE. We are looking forward to supporting with the launch of BestDrive in Dubai and are equally excited to expand into other cities like Al Ain in the months to come with the aim of enhancing the customer experience to deliver top-quality products and services.”

BestDrive has been a leading tyre retail brand in Europe and in Asia since 2006 and brings superior expertise and service excellence to the tyre fitment business. Today, an extensive network of BestDrive fitment centres operates around the globe. providing a nationwide footprint dedicated to servicing its customers to the highest standards.

To discover more about BestDrive and its three branches in the UAE, and to keep up-to-date with the latest Continental news, customers can visit www.continental.com/media-center

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for the sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The Tires group sector has over 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tyre manufacturers, and in the 2021 fiscal year it generated sales of €11.8 billion in this group sector with more than 57,000 employees. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tyre production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special-purpose vehicles as well as two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a significant contribution toward mobility that is safer, more cost-effective and more ecologically efficient. The portfolio of the Tires business unit also includes services for the tyre trade and fleet applications as well as digital tire management systems.

About BestDrive

BestDrive has been a leading tyre retail brand in Europe and in Asia since 2006. Jointly developed by the tyre division of Continental, and the Continental Corporation’s trade division, ContiTrade, BestDrive focuses on delivering an exceptional service experience.



From a local perspective, BestDrive is managed by ContiTrade, which is responsible for Continental’s tyre fitment, retail and franchise operations.

