More customers choosing personalisation than ever before – increased by 43 per cent over 2022

Mixed regional performance as demand weakens in some markets due to external factors

Luxury SUV Bentayga remains highest selling model, accounting for 44 per cent of total sales, following introduction of Extended Wheelbase (EWB)

Bentley’s home market in the UK becomes proportionally biggest selling hybrid region, with almost a third sold selected as hybrid

Middle East: Bentley Motors achieved its third best ever year in 2023 with global sales of 13,560 luxury cars. Although an 11 per cent decrease on 2022, Bentley’s best ever result, interest in luxury personalisation reached higher levels than before. Around three-quarters of customers went beyond the 46 billion different configurations available from the standard options range to add bespoke content from Bentley’s Mulliner division, representing a 43 per cent rise over 2022, an indication of the desire for truly unique exclusivity in the luxury industry.

Customers were also increasingly attracted to higher revenue models such as Azure, S and Speed, the mix of which reached 70 per cent up from 30 per cent in 2022. The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase also exceeded expectations reaching more than a third of the company’s SUV orders in its first full-year on sale.



Bentley’s range of hybrid vehicles remained popular, with the UK being the leading market with one in four Flying Spur and Bentayga customers choosing the hybrid option.



Looking at regional performance, difficult market conditions persisted and although there was positive growth in Asia Pacific (5 per cent up) and the Middle East, India and Africa (2 per cent up), key markets such as China and the UK declined by 18 per cent in both cases.

The trend for SUV buying continued as Bentayga remained Bentley’s number one model, accounting for 44 per cent of total sales and reinforcing its position as the most successful luxury SUV in the world. Furthermore, consistent appeal continued for the Continental GT and GT Convertible, accounting for nearly a third of sales, 31 per cent, with the Flying Spur, the world’s finest luxury four-door grand tourer, reaching 25 per cent of total sales.



In spite of challenging conditions in key regions around the world, the Americas maintained its position as the biggest selling global market. Interestingly, Bentley’s home market in the UK is now the number one selling region for hybrid models by proportion, with 27 per cent of sales in 2023 selected as a hybrid option.



Commenting on the global sales results, Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said:



“The luxury market was not immune from the challenging market conditions seen around the world in the second half of 2023 and despite this we were able to deliver our third highest retail position in history and enter 2024 with a strong order bank. Building on this, our quality of sales was much greater, with significant increases in our higher value derivatives, and a significant growth in demand for bespoke personalisation.

“We remain cautiously optimistic for the year ahead, with a continued robust global demand by market and model, high levels of interest in our hybrid models and with more to follow this year.”

Regional performance

Market 2023 (sales) 2022 (sales) 2023 (% of total sales) Americas 3,848 (-9%) 4,221 28% Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau 3,006 (-18%) 3,655 22% Europe 2,376 (-15%) 2,809 18% Asia Pacific 2,123 (+5%) 2,031 16% United Kingdom 1,218 (-18%) 1,490 9% Middle East, India and Africa 989 (+2%) 968 7% Total 13,560 (-11%) 15,174 100%

*Bentley ended the year with 235 retailers in 63 countries.

About Bentley Motors

Bentley Motors is the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world. The company’s headquarters in Crewe is home to all of its operations including design, R&D, engineering, Mulliner and production of the company’s five model lines, Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible, Flying Spur, Bentayga and Bentayga EWB. The combination of fine craftsmanship, using skills that have been handed down through generations, alongside engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology is unique to UK luxury car brands such as Bentley. It is also an example of high-value British manufacturing at its best. Bentley employs around 4,000 people at Crewe.