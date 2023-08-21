Ultimate expression of modern craftsmanship and breathtaking luxury, with stunning dynamic ability as standard

Effortless power from Bentley’s 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine

Crewe: The launch of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Mulliner defines a new pinnacle for the Bentayga family and indeed the Bentley model range, adding a new level of modern craftsmanship to the already potent combination of supercar performance, go-anywhere ability, driving dynamic and limousine rear cabin of the Bentayga EWB. The flagship Bentayga EWB Mulliner offers more cabin space than any comparable luxury competitor and its bespoke enhancements make every journey an occasion to be savoured, equally as special from the driver’s seat or the expansive rear cabin, providing the world’s most luxurious SUV so far.

Unique design features inside and out make a striking statement, each one curated with painstaking care by the Mulliner team. The rear compartment, available in 4+1 and 4-seat configurations, features the Bentley Airline Seat specification – the most advanced automotive seating system in the world - as standard, to cosset occupants in unrivalled comfort.

Using Bentley’s extremely potent 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft (770 Nm) 4.0-litre V8 engine, the Bentayga EWB Mulliner combines limousine comfort with exceptional performance for a car in this class – a 180 mph (290 km/h) top speed and 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds (100 km/h in 4.6 seconds). A chassis that includes Bentley Dynamic Ride, rear wheel steering and three-chamber air springs gives the Bentayga EWB Mulliner all of the dynamic ability of the standard wheelbase Bentayga, making the EWB Mulliner an accomplished driver’s car.

Elegant and distinguished

The lines of the Bentayga EWB convey style and presence, and Mulliner’s unique design features complement them perfectly. Exterior details include exclusive Mulliner 22-inch wheels in polished or grey painted and polished finishes, with self-levelling wheel caps that remain upright as the wheels rotate. Mulliner’s distinctive “Double Diamond” front grille and chrome front lower grille are complemented by Mulliner wing vents, with two-tone mirror caps in Satin Silver and body colour.

Customers can order the car from launch with Mulliner Blackline Specification, which applies a gloss back treatment to all exterior chromework and mirror caps, excluding the Bentley badges.

Increased cabin comfort through innovation and technology

Whether the owner chooses 4-seat or 4+1 seating, the Bentayga EWB Mulliner features Bentley’s Bentley Airline Seat specification. This is the most advanced seat ever fitted to a car, with 22-ways of adjustment and world-firsts in a new auto climate sensing system and postural adjustment technology.

Bentley Diamond Illumination

A further striking and elegant feature as standard for Bentayga EWB Mulliner is Bentley Diamond Illumination. The illumination effect is achieved using LEDs (12 on each of the front doors, 22 on each of the rear doors) that emit light through small perforations in the leather trim on the door panels.

The intensity and colour of the illumination through the trim can be controlled by the customer through the infotainment system and Touch Screen Remote. The feature is linked with the mood lighting to ensure consistent colour and intensity of light throughout the car.

Effortless performance and dynamic capability

The Bentayga EWB Mulliner is powered by Bentley’s 4.0-litre, 32-valve dual twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine. The design concept of the V8 engine has delivered a high level of power and torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and powering all four wheels, the V8 offers effortless performance, developing 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft (770 Nm) of torque, resulting in a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h) and 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds (100 km/h in 4.6 seconds).



The new Bentayga has won critical acclaim for its dynamic abilities, with its performance on the road and its ride and handling universally praised. The Bentayga EWB Mulliner continues this ethos with the inclusion of Electroinc All Wheel Steering and Bentley Dynamic Ride as standard.

Electronic All Wheel Steering provides two highly desirable benefits and ensures no compromise between high-speed confidence and low speed convenience. At faster speeds - above 37 mph (60 kph) - the system makes small adjustments to the direction of travel of the rear wheels, in tandem with the direct steering inputs from the driver to the front wheels. At low speeds, - below 37 mph (60 kph) - the All Wheel Steering has the effect of ‘shortening’ the wheelbase, reducing the turning circle, and increasing agility.

