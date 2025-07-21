BENEFIT, Kingdom's innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has announced an increase in the maximum daily transfer limit for Fawri+. This update follows the directive issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain to BENEFIT and banks to raise the daily cap for Fawri+ from BD 1,000 to BD 3,000 per account effective on Monday, 21st July 2025.

With this new enhancement, customers are now able to transfer up to BD 3,000 to recipients in seconds using the BenefitPay app or through any bank offering the Fawri+ service. This marks a substantial advancement in the digital payment experience and underscores the ongoing digitization of Bahrain’s financial services sector.

The increase directly addresses the growing demand for instant payment solutions and the evolving expectations of users within today’s dynamic financial landscape. It also aligns with Bahrain’s broader national agenda to advance financial inclusion and enable seamless, efficient transactions.

This initiative reflects BENEFIT’s continued commitment to adopting cutting-edge FinTech and delivering services that combine speed, security, and operational efficiency.