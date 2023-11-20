Cairo: Beltone Financial Holding (“Beltone”) one of the fastest-growing investment banks, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Beltone Mortgage Finance has received the Financial Regulatory Authority’s final approval on its mortgage finance license. Beltone is planning to capitalize on this license to meet the growing demand for mortgage financing by individuals and companies. The mortgage finance license is an important addition that complements Beltone’s Non-Banking Financial Institutions platform.

Hassan Abdel Nabi, CEO of Beltone Mortgage Finance, commented: “Beltone Mortgage Finance plans to provide unique solutions to become the service provider of choice for individuals and companies in the sector, with the aim of building long-term relationships and meeting the needs of customers at every stage of their financing journey”.