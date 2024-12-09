Cairo: Beltone Holding (“Beltone”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Beltone Capital, has signed a joint-venture agreement with CRIF S.p.a. ("CRIF") - a global company specializing in credit and business information systems, analytics, outsourcing and processing services, as well as advanced digital solutions for business development and open banking- to launch a new entity offering a holistic set of solutions in the Egyptian market, with potential to expand services into the MENA region.

The newly launched company will commence operations upon receiving the final approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), it will offer debt capital market instrument ratings, SME & corporate borrower ratings, NBFI portfolio ratings, ESG services, unsolicited ratings, and onboarding technology for lenders.

Carlo Gherardi, Chairman, at CRIF stated, “Partnering with Beltone aligns with our vision to generate value and create new opportunities by providing reliable ratings, business information services and cutting-edge solutions. This cooperation leverages our multi-decade experience in scoring and business information systems as we enter a rapidly-growing market with the perfect partners.”

Dalia Khorshid, Group CEO and Managing Director of Beltone Holding stated, “This partnership reflects Beltone’s commitment to serving the market with innovative, data-backed solutions. Together, we will deliver unmatched services that combine CRIF’s credit rating track-record with Beltone’s on-ground knowledge and data-driven approach.”

The newly established company will provide comprehensive services in accordance with the stipulations outlined in the Financial Regulatory Authority’s Decision No. 151 of 2023.

About CRIF:

CRIF is a global company specializing in credit and business information systems, analytics, outsourcing and processing services, as well as advanced digital and open banking solutions for business development. CRIF aims to create value for consumers, businesses and financial institutions by providing information and solutions that enable more powerful decision-making, improve access to credit and accelerate digital innovation. CRIF also offers fraud prevention and cybersecurity services to consumers and SMEs. Furthermore, CRIF Ratings, a credit rating agency authorized by ESMA and recognized as an ECAI, provides ratings on non-financial companies based in the EU. CRIF is also an AISP in all European countries where the PSD2 directive for open banking is applicable, and an AISP in the UK. Founded in Bologna in 1988, today the company operates in 37 countries across 4 continents, with over 6,400 professionals. Over 10,500 banks and financial institutions, more than 600 insurance companies, 90,000 businesses and 1,000,000 consumers currently use CRIF’s services.

For more information: www.crif.com

Note

ESMA: European Securities and Markets Authority

ECAI: External Credit Assessment Institution

AISP: Account Information Service Provider

PISP: Payment Initiation Service Provider

PSD2: Payment Services Directive 2

About Beltone Capital:

Beltone Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Beltone Financial Holding, is the direct investments arm of Beltone Financial Holding. Beltone Capital channels investments in technology, food and agribusiness, real estate, infrastructure, and exporting industries. Beltone Capital is dedicated to developing data science solutions and providing a cognitive interpretation of statistical models across industries.

About Beltone Holding:

Beltone Holding (EGX: BTFH.CA) is a leading financial services provider with a multi-decade track record of success in the MENA region. The Company offers a comprehensive and growing set of financial solutions such as brokerage, investment banking, asset management, equity research, and private equity, in addition to end-to-end non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) including leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, mortgage finance, microfinance and small to medium enterprises. The Company is driven by a vision to redefine the financial ecosystem in the region by capitalizing on global expertise, knowledge, and disruptive, value-accretive solutions that unlock limitless opportunities for clients, to drive market value and impactful results.

For more information: www.beltoneholding.com

Investor Relations: ir@beltoneholding.com