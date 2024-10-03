Sharjah, UAE: Following the successful launch of its flagship store in City Centre Deira, Dubai, Being Human Clothing, is pleased to announce the opening of its second store in the UAE at City Centre Sharjah. This expansion reflects the brand’s growing presence in the region and underscores its commitment to combining fashion with a purpose.

The new store in City Centre Sharjah continues the brand’s ethos of offering fashion-forward, conscious clothing for men and women.The store’s contemporary design provides an inviting shopping environment, showcasing the brand’s wide selection of casual wear and accessories, each reflecting Being Human Clothing’s dedication to style and social responsibility.

Founded by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Being Human Clothing stands apart in Fashion category by standing up for its values of Conscious Fashion, Customers shopping at the new Sharjah store will now explore a wide range of stylish and socially conscious apparel, making their shopping experience not just about fashion, but about giving back to society. As Being Human Clothing continues to expand across globe, the brand remains dedicated to its philanthropic mission, ensuring that every step forward is a step towards a more compassionate and equitable world.

"We are delighted to open our second store in the UAE at City Centre Sharjah, after the overwhelming response to our first store in City Centre Deira. This expansion allows us to reach to a wider audience, by bringing our unique fashion and commitment to social responsibility, we aim to support and celebrate the vibrant future of today’s youth," said Mr. Vivek Sandhwar, COO of Being Human Clothing.

Mr. Bipin Mulani, Director of Top Brands LLC, the master franchisee for Being Human Clothing in the region, commented: "We are proud to be part of this significant expansion and are confident that Sharjah is an ideal market for the brand’s unique offering of fashion with a purpose."

About Being Human Clothing:

Being Human Clothing is a fashion brand with a heart, operating under Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation. Established in 2012, the brand is committed to promoting education and healthcare initiatives for the underprivileged through fashion that embodies the values of love, care, share, hope, help, and joy. With a presence in 15 countries, Being Human Clothing continues to grow, offering customers around the world the opportunity to look good, feel good, and do good.

