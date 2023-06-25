Through its beINSPIRED initiative, beIN remains dedicated to promoting women's sports

Doha – beIN MEDIA GROUP (‘beIN’), one of the foremost broadcast networks in the world, and its flagship sports channels beIN SPORTS, are set for an exciting summer of elite sports as the world’s best female athletes take centre stage during a host of international competitions, including the 2023 Wimbledon Championships and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023TM, which will be broadcast exclusively across 24 MENA countries

Through its beINSPIRED initiative, beIN is committed to elevating the profile of under-represented sports globally and recognise the value that all sports, and women’s sport in particular, play in the international sports eco-system. That means as well as football and tennis, this summer will also see beIN broadcasting women’s basketball, cricket, and cycling, among others.

Set to serve up a sporting feast from 3 July, beIN SPORTS will start its summer’s coverage from the world’s oldest tennis championship, Wimbledon. The highly anticipated tournament will see Iga Swiatek, the Polish World No1 and four-time Grand Slam winner, continues her hunt for a maiden title at the All-England Club, while Elena Rybakina will defend her crown for the first time. Ons Jabeur, the Arab World’s first Grand Slam finalist, a four-time winner on the WTA Tour, and defeated Wimbledon finalist last year will be hopeful of taking that one last step on a surface that favours her game.

Meanwhile, with nearly two million viewers tuning in to watch Barcelona win this year’s UEFA Women’s Champion League, the increase in interest and popularity of the women’s game across the region is clear. Next month will see beIN SPORTS broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023TM, which kicks off on 20 July and will run for a month.

Subscribers can watch all 64 matches live and exclusive across beIN’s various platforms, providing ample opportunities to catch one of the game’s most decorated players in Alex Morgan. The two-time World Cup winner, Olympic gold medallist, and UEFA Women’s Champions League winner, will lead the charge as the United States seek a third successive title, while among those likely to stand in the way are Spain and their two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putella. Meanwhile, Morocco are preparing for the World Cup, in what will be their maiden appearance at the event. They became the first Arab team ever to qualify after their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals victory over Botswana.

Mohammed Al-Bader, Managing Director of MENA Channels at beIN, said: “As beIN continues its unwavering dedication to champion women's sports worldwide, we are thrilled to illuminate the extraordinary achievements of female athletes across the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond. Through our beINSPIRED initiative, we strive to amplify the recognition of sports and athletes that have long been underrepresented, ultimately emphasising the vital role women play in the global sports industry. Whether it is Wimbledon and the FIFA World Cup or the exhilarating Tour de France Femmes and FIBA Women's basketball tournaments, we are honoured to showcase this unparalleled talent, inspiring dreams and creating new heroes for all to admire. Our expanded coverage will do all these events justice.”

beIN SPORTS will broadcast the premier women’s cycling showcase, Tour de France Femmes, between 20 – 30 July, while the FIBA Women’s Americup 2023, FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2023, and FIBA Women’s U19 World Cup 2023 will be showcased on beIN SPORTS across the MENA region. beIN SPORTS will also broadcast ECB women’s cricket as England take on Australia in both the T20 and ODI format throughout July, while the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel and Madrid Premier Padel P1 run from 10-16 and 17-23 July respectively.

