New deal covers:

UEFA Nations League Finals 2023™ (June 14th – 18th 2023)

UEFA European Championship Qualifications Matchdays 3/4 (June 16th – 20th 2023)

UEFA European Under-21 Championship (June 21st – July 8th 2023)

More significant beIN deal with UEFA expected to be announced soon

Doha, London: beIN SPORTS (‘beIN’) and UEFA have today agreed a new agreement whereby the international broadcaster has secured the exclusive media rights to a suite of European national team football exclusively across 24 countries in the Middle East & North Africa region (MENA).

The agreement builds on the existing deal that will see beIN broadcast the UEFA European Championships 2024, the qualification matches of which are underway. Moreover, the UEFA Nations League coverage will return to beIN screens, culminating in the finale on June 18. The final four include hosts Netherlands against Croatia on June 14, before Italy face Spain on June 15 to decide who will meet in the final. Additionally, this summer beIN will treat audiences in the region to coverage of the UEFA European Under-21 Championships in Romania and Georgia.

beIN and UEFA are working towards a much more significant deal for national team competitions expected to be announced soon. As always, beIN SPORTS’ coverage will bring together the top presenters and pundits for world-class analysis of the games, offered in Arabic, English, and French.

Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA said “We are delighted to extend our trusted, long-existing partnership with UEFA, which under the new agreement will now span more than two decades. beIN has been the home of football for many years for millions of fans across MENA. Bringing hours of extensive multi-lingual coverage, expert analysis, and world-renowned punditry, beIN is irrefutably the leading broadcaster in the region.”

This year promises to be a year to remember on beIN SPORTS with coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand, as well as continued coverage of the UEFA men’s and women’s club competitions, Premier League, LaLiga, and Bundesliga football, Wimbledon next month - Premier Padel, the NBA, and much more.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa.

beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. Moreover, in August 2016, beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Turkey.

