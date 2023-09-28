Doha: Following the success of its week-long donation drive to support emergency relief efforts in Morocco and Libya, beIN SPORTS, the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), will continue to use the power and reach of all its platforms – TV and digital channels – to appeal to its millions of viewers and followers to donate until 8 October.

The donation drive is in partnership with Qatar Charity who were amongst the first field teams to provide urgent relief aid in both countries tragically affected by natural disasters.

A QR code is being displayed across beIN SPORTS’ Arabic and English channels that automatically direct donors to beIN’s campaign page on Qatar Charity’s website. All funds raised through beIN SPORTS and Qatar Charity’s initiative will go towards humanitarian and medical aid.

“The response to the donation drive has been heartwarming with donations coming in from across the MENA region. The extension of the donation drive, in partnership with Qatar Charity, will continue to run across more than 20 beIN SPORTS TV channels, and will be featured during the ongoing premium European and Asian football tournaments as well as the Asian Games, which will allow many more viewers the opportunity to support the urgent relief efforts in Morocco and Libya.” said Mohammad Abdulaziz Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN – MENA.

Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, CEO’s assistant for the Resources Development and Media Sector at Qatar Charity, stated: "We are very delighted with the response that our joint donation drive with beIN SPORTS received, in support of those affected in Morocco and Libya. We highly appreciate the role beIN is playing in this campaign, as it continues to utilise the reach of its TV and digital platforms. Considering the magnitude of the natural disasters, the extension of the donation drive is necessary, hoping that donors will continue their contributions to help alleviate the suffering in both countries.”

To support beIN SPORTS and Qatar Charity’s relief efforts, please click here to donate.

