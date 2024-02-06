The leading global media company urges members to share feedback on beIN’s ongoing coverage of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023TM and TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023™

DOHA, QATAR – Since the recent launch of its beIN FORUM initiative, beIN MEDIA GROUP (‘beIN’), one of the foremost sports and entertainment networks in the world, has revealed that thousands of people from across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have already signed up to join its exclusive online research community as panellists.

The beIN FORUM was launched with the aim of providing beIN subscribers and viewers a louder voice. As a member of the platform, each panellist is invited to give their opinion on a variety of subjects, from ideas for new shows to their personal experience of watching current shows. By playing a pivotal role in enhancing the broadcaster’s products, services, and programming, members not only have a dedicated platform to share their views on beIN presenters, pundits, and commentators, but are also guiding their own unparalleled viewing journey.

With thousands of members from across the broadcaster’s 24 MENA markets, the diversity of the panel ensures the entire region is represented and that beIN’s offerings will be better positioned to appeal to the many MENA cultures and nationalities. The initiative aims to put the customer’s voice at the very heart of decision-making at beIN. The broadcaster will soon be calling all existing members, and urging new members to join the community, to provide feedback on its coverage of the ongoing AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023TM and TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023™, as well as the various packages offered and customer engagement with various aspects of the events.

Consisting of group discussions and online surveys, the beIN FORUM – which is being operated on behalf of beIN by Verve, the global specialist online research community agency – is also providing participating members with exclusive updates and opportunities to receive monetary incentives.

To find out more about the beIN FORUM and to sign-up, visit: www.bit.ly/beINForumEN

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.

For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com