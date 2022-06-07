Paris and Doha: The French Tennis Federation (“FFT”) and beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports and entertainment group, today announced a multiyear extension of their existing partnership that will see beIN SPORTS, beIN’s flagship sports channel, continue to broadcast the Roland-Garros tournament until 2026 across all 24 countries in the Middle East and North-African (MENA) region.

Under the agreement, beIN SPORTS will broadcast the Parisian Grand Slam, including all the night-session matches in the following countries and territories: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

beIN SPORTS has been an Official Broadcaster of Roland-Garros for more than 15 years and has actively contributed to the development of the Parisian Grand Slam in the region through their extensive coverage of the tournament on its TV channels and digital platforms, coupled with first-in-class commentary and analysis.

On the occasion of the partnership extension, Gilles Moretton, FFT President, said: We are delighted to continue our long-term partnership with beIN SPORTS, the leading live sports platform in the MENA region, until 2026. We have many tennis fans in the region who look forward to Roland-Garros every year, and we are happy that they can continue enjoying the tournament and live all its emotional moments.”



Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, added: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with the FTT. As we gear up for, arguably, the biggest year in beIN’s history - broadcasting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM live and exclusively in MENA - it is partnerships with the likes of the FTT that continue to enable us to provide the very best variety of world sports to our millions of subscribers and viewers. We look forward to broadcasting all the action from Roland-Garros over the coming years.”

About Roland-Garros

In the eyes of sports fans, and indeed the general public, Roland Garros is an unmissable event. The 2022 tournament is broadcast in 223 countries worldwide, confirming the tournament's status as a first-class international sporting event. Organised by the French Tennis Federation, Roland Garros is the only Grand Slam tournament to be played on clay, one of the oldest and most noble surfaces in the history of tennis.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 43 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Turkey, in August 2016; and now has over 55 million subscribers worldwide.

