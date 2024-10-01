Agreement builds on 17-year collaboration between beIN and the NBA

DOHA – beIN MEDIA GROUP (‘beIN’), the global sports and entertainment group, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) have extended their broadcast and digital partnership for the 2024-25 season that will see beIN SPORTS, the group’s flagship sports channels, continue to air more than 400 live NBA games exclusively across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The renewal builds on beIN and the NBA’s 17-year collaboration. beIN has held the rights to the NBA in MENA since 2008.

Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said: “On the eve of the NBA’s return to the Middle East, we are proud to renew our broadcast partnership for another season. Our long-standing relationship with the NBA reflects our commitment to delivering the best global sports content to our subscribers, ensuring beIN SPORTS remains the go-to destination for the millions of basketball fans in the MENA region.”

“There is incredible momentum around basketball and the NBA in the Middle East and North Africa,” said NBA Europe and Middle East Vice President, Global Media Distribution, Elsa Memmi. “beIN MENA will continue to provide comprehensive coverage of the NBA and our marquee events for our growing fanbase in the region, starting with the games in Abu Dhabi this week featuring the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets, which mark the first time that the previous two NBA champions will go head-to-head in an NBA Global Game.”

beIN SPORTS will broadcast games in Arabic, English and French, including the upcoming preseason games between the 18-time NBA champion Boston Celtics and the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets on 4 and 6 October in Abu Dhabi.

In addition to airing at least two live NBA games each game night of the regular season, beIN SPORTS will cover the league’s marquee events including NBA Global Games, holiday games, NBA All-Star 2025, the NBA Playoffs, the Conference Finals, and the Finals. The collaboration continues to include rights to NBA TV, the league’s 24/7 basketball channel and access to extensive video highlights, news, stats, scores and original digital content in Arabic on the NBA’s official online destination in the region, beinsports.com/nba.

