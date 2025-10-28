Cairo – Bee Well Pharmacies Group, one of the fastest-growing pharmacy chains in Egypt, announced its ambitious expansion plan, targeting 20 branches by the end of 2026. This is part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at strengthening its presence in the Egyptian market and providing citizens with a modern and integrated pharmacy experience.

Dr. Ahmed El-Sadaty, Founder and Chairman of Bee Well Group, said that this step comes within a clear vision to develop the concept of pharmaceutical services in Egypt by combining professionalism, innovation, and superior customer service. He emphasized that the group seeks to provide a distinctive experience that combines high quality, competitive prices, and free express delivery. El-Sadaty added that Bee Well places special emphasis on qualifying pharmacists and developing their skills through advanced training programs, with the goal of ensuring accurate and professional pharmaceutical consultations that enhance customer confidence and support public health in Egyptian society.

Bee Well is distinguished by its innovative visual identity as a distinctive brand in the world of pharmacies. It relies on the symbol of the bee and honey, with its bright yellow color expressing natural healing and positive energy, representing a modern alternative to traditional symbols in the field of pharmacy.

El-Sadaty noted that the group is currently investing in developing its supply chain system to meet all customer needs and provide the best and fastest customer service within the highest quality standards. With these confident steps, Bee Well confirms its position as a major player in the Egyptian market.

El-Sadaty concluded by emphasizing that Bee Well seeks to become the premier destination for pharmaceuticals and healthcare in Egypt in the coming years, by providing integrated services that raise the standards of the Egyptian market and keep pace with the latest global trends.

About Bee Well Pharmacy Group:

Bee Well Pharmacy Group was established in Egypt with the goal of redefining the concept of the modern pharmacy by combining medical expertise with humanitarian service.

Today, the group has seven branches in Cairo and Giza and operates with a vision to expand its branch network, develop digital services, and promote health awareness among the Egyptian community.

Bee Well is committed to providing a distinguished customer experience based on trust, transparency, and quality in all its products and services.