RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today marked its third consecutive year at the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company is showcasing its Signature Programmes and highlighting key initiatives, products and solutions that advance global healthcare, including its latest AI-enabled solutions to drive connectivity across healthcare settings. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is driving a bold transformation in healthcare under the theme “Committed to Sustainable Healthcare” and BD looks forward to providing the medical technologies that will serve as the backbone of care delivery in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia is creating one of the world’s most advanced and sustainable healthcare ecosystems, with digital and connected care at the core of its transformation,” said Bilal Muhsin, Executive Vice President and President of the Connected Care Segment. “At BD, we look forward to exploring the opportunities to support this journey by leveraging our industry-leading smart devices and AI-driven technologies to help deliver better outcomes for patients and providers across the Kingdom.”

At this year’s exhibition, BD invites healthcare professionals, decision-makers and industry stakeholders to visit Booth H3.E20, where they can explore the company’s Signature Programmes and discover the latest Connected Care and digital health solutions. Visitors can also book VIP booth tours with BD subject matter experts tailored to their specific areas of interest. As part of the exhibition, BD will also be debuting its BD Incada™ Connected Care Platform, a scalable, AI-enabled, cloud-based platform that unifies BD device data into one intelligent ecosystem. The BD Incada™ Connected Care Platform, available now with the launch of the next-generation BD Pyxis™ Pro Automated Medication Dispensing Solution, will create enterprise-wide visibility and connectivity that transforms data into actionable insights. In addition, BD is showcasing solutions from its Advanced Patient Monitoring (APM) business, including hemodynamic monitoring technologies used in more than 10,000 hospitals worldwide that enable real-time, data-driven decision making.

“BD has been a trusted healthcare partner to the Kingdom for many years and our continued presence at Global Health Exhibition demonstrates our long-term partnership to supporting Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation,” said Omar Malabarey, Country General Manager for BD in Saudi Arabia. “Through our Signature Programmes, the BD Learning Academy and our ambition to partner with local entities on home-based care and home hospital initiatives, we continue to advance solutions that build national capabilities, empower healthcare professionals and drive sustainable improvements across the Saudi healthcare ecosystem.”

BD’s portfolio of products and solutions include devices designed to address staffing shortages, patient safety and clinical workflow challenges, as well as reduce operational waste and unlock value, enabling Saudi Arabia’s goals to transform healthcare in the Kingdom. As part of its long-term commitment to in-country value creation, BD will also highlight the BD Learning Academy, which delivers accredited training and educational content to healthcare professionals across the Kingdom to strengthen capabilities of clinicians in the region.

