Riyadh: Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has relocated and expanded its Riyadh office, moving from Al Olaya Tower to a new, larger space in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) nine years after establishing its first Riyadh office in 2015. The new office, spanning two floors and 4,262 square meters, will serve as a hub for BCG's operations in Saudi Arabia, focusing on fostering sustainable growth and empowering local talent.

BCG has been active in Saudi Arabia for years, building strong client relationships and delivering impactful results for public and private organizations. The firm's expansion in Riyadh reflects its dedication to supporting the country's ambitious economic diversification plans. BCG aims to contribute significantly to Saudi Arabia's transformation journey by leveraging its global expertise and investing in local resources.

Philippe Cornette De Saint Cyr, Managing Director & Senior Partner, and Riyadh Office Lead stated, "Our new office in KAFD represents BCG's continued investment in Saudi Arabia. Our new space will allow us to better serve our clients and partners in the Kingdom. We look forward to playing a role in the Kingdom's evolution, bringing our global insights and digital capabilities to support Saudi Vision 2030 and help drive sustainable economic growth."

This expansion strengthens BCG's footprint in Saudi Arabia and connects to its well-established network in the broader GCC region. As Saudi Arabia continues diversifying its economy beyond the Oil & Gas sector, BCG is positioned to provide valuable expertise across various industries, supporting its long-term goals and vision for the future.

