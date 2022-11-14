BB Energy, a leading global independent energy trading company, announced that it has successfully refinanced and expanded a $580 million senior secured borrowing base credit facility (the ‘Facility’).

Based on an initial size of $500 million, the Facility was increased to US $580 million to finance BB Energy USA trading flows across the Americas. It has a US $320 million accordion feature available to support future growth.

Commitments were received from a globally diverse group of 11 banks with a broad geographical split. ING Capital LLC acted as Arranger and Bookrunner in the syndication and will act as Administrative Agent for the Facility. Citibank, N.A. is the Cash Management Bank. The other returning banks were Natixis NY, Société Générale NY, HSBC Bank USA, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, UBS Switzerland AG. In addition, there are three new participating banks, which are Valley National Bank, GarantiBank International N.V. and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A., New York Agency (Bladex).

BB Energy’s Group CFO, Jacques Erni, commented: "We are delighted with the outcome of the Facility with a closing amount of $580 million, which is a landmark for BB Energy USA to achieve its next level of growth. This demonstrates once again our strong access to sources of funding from the global banking markets.”

“I would like to thank our lead bank, ING Capital LLC, together with all of the existing lenders and the new participating banks. We are grateful for their continued strong confidence in BB Energy, and we look forward to working with them,” added Erni.

Following BB Energy’s successful partnership with Komgo to launch the first U.S. Digital Borrowing Base Facility in October 2021, the Facility will also be a Digital Borrowing Base on Komgo’s digitalized platform. The collaboration with Komgo demonstrates BB Energy and its financial partners’ common objective towards absolute transparency and enhanced integrity through digitalization.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

BB Energy: corporatecommunications@bbenergy.com

Weber Shandwick: bbe.pr@webershandwick.com

About BB Energy

BB Energy was established in 1937 and today is one of the world's leading independent energy trading companies, with a fast-growing renewable energy and emission reduction division. The company has 474 employees in 12 offices spanning five continents, with key trading hubs in London, Dubai, Singapore, and Houston. BB Energy has consolidated experience in trading, operations, chartering, logistics, storage, refining, and financing, trading in excess of 41 million metric tonnes (MT) of crude oil, petroleum product, and gas, and renewables.

About Komgo

KomGo is a Swiss-headquartered software development and technology services company offering the reference digital network and workflow solutions for the trade finance industry. Its global customer base is supported through offices in Singapore, Geneva, London, and Houston.

About ING Capital LLC

ING Capital LLC is a financial services firm offering a full array of wholesale financial lending products and advisory services to its corporate and institutional clients. ING Capital LLC is an indirect U.S. subsidiary of ING Bank NV, part of ING Group NV (NYSE: ING), a global financial institution with a strong European base. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank has more than 53,000 employees and offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries. Please note that neither ING Group NV nor ING Bank NV have a banking license in the U.S. and are therefore not permitted to conduct banking activities in the U.S.