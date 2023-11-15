Dubai: Bayanat (a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions) and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat – the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider) today announced the expansion of their ambitious Earth Observation (EO) space program from five to seven synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites.

The expansion of the constellation – with technology, training, and expertise provided by program partner, ICEYE, a global leader in SAR satellite development – means that orbiting satellites will revisit the Middle East more frequently, enabling Bayanat and Yahsat to deliver near real-time, high-definition images of on-the-ground conditions across the Middle East as they execute their plan to serve domestic and international customers with advanced geospatial intelligence.

Using radar signals rather than light, the SAR satellite images deliver persistent monitoring of specific locations on the Earth’s surface – day and night, through the clouds, and multiple times per day – and enable government and business customers to detect detailed changes on the ground. Typical applications include identifying oil spills; monitoring maritime activities, for instance, illegal fishing or encroachment into territorial areas; and surveillance activity at ports. These capabilities are applicable to organizations across a wide range of sectors – insurance, national security, and climate change monitoring, among others.

Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director, Bayanat, said: “The decision to expand the SAR satellite fleet is one more milestone for both Bayanat and the UAE as we lay down the foundations of the New Space economy. Developing our technological prowess as we build out a domestic SAR satellite industry will help to diversify our economy, generate high-tech jobs, and bolster our strategic independence.”

Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO of Yahsat, said: “As the pioneer of the space sector in the UAE, we are proud of our role in this partnership as we extend the nation’s capabilities, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in the space sector across the MENA region and actively contributing to the implementation of the UAE space strategy. Yahsat has business and government customers around the globe supported by our world-class satellite communications infrastructure covering 80% of the world’s population. Reaffirming our extensive experience, today’s announcement further accelerates this program as we develop satellite imaging and Earth observation capabilities.”

As part of the space program that was announced in May this year, Yahsat and Bayanat confirmed the ‘go live’ of their own satellite radar imaging service - the first step in the provision of customer-ready commercial services using ICEYE’s fleet. In reflection of the speed and agility of the New Space sector, this radar imaging service is fully operational just months after the program was announced. Based in Helsinki, ICEYE has deployed 31 SAR satellites since 2018, and its superior technology provides its partners with a vast range and control of surface imaging — from ground resolution of 50 centimeters to expansive views up to 50,000 square kilometers distance.

Jamil Kawar, ICEYE’s VP of Missions in the Middle East and North Africa said: “With dedicated access to ICEYE's existing fleet and the ongoing manufacture of Bayanat and Yahsat's own SAR satellite constellation, extending our collaboration is another step forward in the UAE's rapidly developing space capabilities. Our deep, comprehensive partnership goes way beyond hardware and represents our commitment to supporting Bayanat, Yahsat, and the wider UAE to become space technology producers.”

ABOUT BAYANAT

Bayanat, an ADX listed public company with majority shareholding by G42, provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial solutions to a growing number of sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy & Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation. It’s offering includes topographic, hydrographic, and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data surveying, analysis, management, modelling, visualization, and cartography services. Bayanat’s solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data from a range of sources including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ). For more information, please visit: www.bayanat.ai

Media contact: media@bayanat.ai

ABOUT YAHSAT

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite solutions in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to enter service in 2025.

For more information, visit: www.yahsat.com

Legal Notice and Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This announcement includes forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements may include, without limitation, words such as "expect", "will", "looking ahead" and any other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company and its subsidiaries and its investments, and speak only as at the date of this announcement. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions of future events and information currently available to the Company which may not prove to be accurate and the Company does not accept any responsibility for the accuracy or fairness thereof and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward looking statement. No representation or warranty is made that any forward-looking statement will come to pass. You are therefore cautioned not to place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For further information regarding forward-looking statements, and the factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements please refer to our Annual Report for 2021, which is available on our website at https://www.yahsat.com/Reports/2022/index.html

The amount and payment of dividends by the Group is subject to consideration by the Board of Directors of the cash management requirements of the Group for operating expenses, interest expense, and anticipated capital expenditures, and market conditions, the then current operating environment in its markets, and the Board of Directors’ outlook for the business of the Company. In addition, any level or payment of dividends will depend on, among other things, future profits and the business plan of the Company, as determined at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein constitutes a financial promotion, or an invitation or inducement to acquire or sell securities in any jurisdiction.

ABOUT ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unmatched persistent monitoring capabilities for any location on earth. Owning the world’s largest synthetic-aperture radar satellite constellation, the company enables objective, data-driven decisions for its customers in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring and finance. ICEYE’s data can be collected day or night, and even through cloud cover. For more information, please visit www.iceye.com

Media contact: press@iceye.fi