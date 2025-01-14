Muscat, Oman – Bayan Oman, one of Oman’s emerging real estate development firms, proudly announces the launch of its latest project, ALAA Business Avenue. Strategically located in Madinat Sultan Qaboos, this latest development redefines the modern workspace, seamlessly blending functionality, elegance, and innovation to meet the evolving needs of professionals and businesses alike.

Redefining Workspaces

ALAA Business Avenue offers office spaces ranging from 70 to 120 square meters, designed to provide flexibility for diverse business requirements. Key features include a ducted AC system, integrated security, and advanced fire protection solutions. High-speed elevators ensure efficient movement between floors, while double-glazed glass provides both comfort and energy efficiency. Additional amenities—a well-appointed reception area, common washrooms, dedicated pantries, and a stylish meeting room—reinforce productivity and convenience. A sky garden offers a tranquil retreat for busy professionals, and ample covered parking ensures easy accessibility.

Expanding Horizons Since 2015

Founded in 2015 as a consultancy firm, Bayan Oman has evolved into a full-fledged development powerhouse, delivering quality projects that support Oman’s economic diversification goals. Reflecting on the company’s growth, Mr. Fahad Al Khalili, Founder and CEO of Bayan Oman, said:

“We are incredibly proud of the transformation Bayan Oman has undergone over the past years from a budding consultancy firm to a dynamic development company committed to delivering high-quality projects. This milestone aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which emphasizes sustainable growth and innovative infrastructure. ALAA Business Avenue exemplifies our dedication to creating modern, functional spaces that contribute to the nation’s economic progress. We also want to express our sincere gratitude to the Minister of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, His Excellency Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, for gracing our launch event and for his unwavering support in driving the Sultanate’s economic vision forward.”

Project Highlights and Vision

In line with Bayan Oman’s commitment to excellence and Oman Vision 2040, ALAA Business Avenue sets a new benchmark for office environments, offering an array of modern conveniences and architectural finesse. It not only caters to the immediate needs of today’s businesses but also anticipates the requirements of tomorrow’s entrepreneurs, paving the way for long-term sustainability and growth.

Meeting the Needs of a Dynamic Market

With a keen focus on customer satisfaction, Bayan Oman has combined thoughtful design with robust infrastructure to foster collaboration, productivity, and success. Speaking about ALAA Business Avenue, Mr. Al Walid Al Subhi, Sales Manager at Bayan Oman, commented:

“ALAA Business Avenue is more than just a building; it’s a carefully curated space where businesses can thrive. From the sky garden that inspires creativity to the integrated security systems that ensure peace of mind, every element has been meticulously planned to support our clients’ evolving needs.”

About Bayan Oman

Since its inception in 2015, Bayan Oman has steadily expanded its portfolio of projects, championing innovative design and high construction standards. As the country looks toward the future envisioned by Oman Vision 2040, Bayan Oman remains committed to contributing to the nation’s sustainable development and helping shape the economic landscape through landmark projects like ALAA Business Avenue.

For more information about ALAA Business Avenue or Bayan Oman’s other projects, please visit www.bayanoman.com or reach out to Mr. Dominic Yuvan at contact@bayanoman.com

Media Contact

Dominic Yuvan

Manager – Investment & Development

+968 91030390

dominic@bayaninvestment.com