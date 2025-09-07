Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Batterjee Medical College (BMC), one of Saudi Arabia’s leading private medical colleges, has dramatically enhanced its data resilience and operational effectiveness by deploying Veeam Data Platform, Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365, and Veeam Data Cloud Vault. This strategic initiative with Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader in data resilience, supports BMC’s ambitious growth plans, including the launch of a new campus in Dubai. The implementation empowers the institution to extend high-quality, hybrid education to students across the region, as it gears up to become the first Saudi education institution to operate internationally.

Driven by a pioneering spirit, BMC is reaching new heights in the quality of its teaching, clinical practice, and research. With data growing at an estimated 20% per year and expected to rise sharply once the new college is open, BMC recognized the critical need to safeguard growing volumes of data and ensure uninterrupted service delivery. “BMC is growing in size and advancing our offering,” remarked Nabil Alsanbi, IT Operations Director at Batterjee Medical College. “At the end of this year, we’ll open a new branch in Dubai. We’re also committed to embracing new technologies, driving digital transformation, protecting data as a strategic priority, and using technology to boost productivity.”

To enable unprecedented data resilience for a hybrid IT environment, BMC selected Veeam. “Veeam was the best option for us because it’s designed to work seamlessly for data in the cloud and on-premises,” said Alsanbi. “It outshone other data protection vendors because it is so easy to use and simple to deploy. Veeam doesn’t require any special training or advanced skills to set up and manage - any member of our IT team can quickly learn how to get the best out of the technology, making it a great investment for BMC.”

With Veeam, BMC has transformed its backup and recovery capabilities. “It used to take us as long as two hours to get a vital system back online,” Alsanbi noted. “With Veeam, we can recover the data we need in just 15 minutes, which is a reduction of over 87%. On average, we estimate that Veeam has slashed our data recovery times by 80%, which is a huge boost to our business continuity.”

The improvements extend beyond recovery times. Leveraging Veeam’s built-in automation tools, BMC has significantly enhanced operational efficiency. “Backup times have been halved and data protection workload cut by 80 percent,” said Alsanbi. “Overall, Veeam has reduced the time and effort we spent on managing data resilience by around 80%. And the storage compression feature has driven down our storage requirements by as much as 80% in some cases. We’re putting these extra resources toward strategic goals such as IT optimization and cybersecurity initiatives, helping BMC take on new opportunities for advancement.”

Mena Migally, Regional Vice President for EMEA East at Veeam added, “BMC’s transformation is a powerful example of how data resilience can fuel innovation and expansion. By choosing Veeam, BMC has not only accelerated recovery times and reduced operational overhead, but also unlocked the agility needed to scale internationally and deliver world-class education. We’re proud to support their journey and excited to see how our technology continues to empower their strategic ambitions.”

Veeam has enabled BMC to build a scalable, data resilience architecture that is designed for easy integration with a range of other technologies. With the vendor, Batterjee Medical College is not only protecting its data but also unlocking the agility needed to expand internationally, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver uninterrupted, world-class medical education.

Read the complete case study here. For additional information on Veeam, visit https://www.veeam.com