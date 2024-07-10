Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has introduced a new digital payment method for business customers through its Enterprise Portal. The new payment option, Fawateer, is delivered in collaboration with Benefit, a leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service. Fawateer enhances the bill payment experience, offering unparalleled convenience, security, speed, and efficiency.

With this new payment option, which combines Batelco’s Business Portal and Fawateer, Batelco’s business customers can now pay their bills in just a few steps through an efficient, automated process on the portal. Customers need simply choose Fawateer as their payment method to obtain a reference number, which is then used to make the payment on any platform that supports the Fawateer feature, such as the Benefit Pay app, Sadad, or any leading bank.

For added convenience, the innovative service allows customers to incorporate several bills under one single reference number enabling one payment for all bills. This replaces a lengthy process for managing individual payments, eliminating the need for manual handling by an account manager. By integrating Fawateer, Batelco has simplified the bill payment process for its business customers, making the experience more secure, fast, and efficient.

Batelco General Manager Enterprise, Abdulla Danesh said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Benefit to make Fawateer available to our business customers who use our dedicated Enterprise eServices Portal. This has enabled us to elevate the payment experience for our business clients, aligning with our commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions.”

“Managing multiple bills and making separate payments has long been a cumbersome and time-consuming process for businesses. We have listened to the needs of our customers, and with the addition of Fawateer to our portal, we are delivering a solution that simplifies their financial operations."

“At Batelco, our strategy is to drive digital transformation across our services. We are committed to enriching the digital customer experience and ensuring our customers satisfaction. By digitizing and diversifying our payment methods we are able to streamline processes, enhance convenience, and provide superior service to our business customers,” Mr. Danesh added.

On her end, Shafaq AlKooheji, Assistant General Manager for Payment Services at BENEFIT, expressed her enthusiasm towards the collaboration saying “We are excited to partner with Batelco in offering the Fawateer payment method in collaboration with their Business Portal. This collaboration is a significant step towards enhancing the financial management experience for businesses in Bahrain. By integrating Fawateer, we are providing Batelco’s business customers with a streamlined, secure, and efficient way to manage their payments. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative payment solutions that drive convenience and efficiency for users across the Kingdom.”

