Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has signed a strategic partnership with Fortinet, a global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security. This partnership aims to elevate Batelco's SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) offering to its enterprise customers, providing them with the latest carrier grade managed service in Bahrain featuring a more robust, scalable, and secure networking infrastructure tailored to the demands of the digital era.

Fortinet has always been committed to being at the forefront of SD-WAN innovation as customer use cases change and networks continue to evolve. The partnership will enable Batelco to enhance its Secure SD-WAN service, which has been operational since 2020, with advanced security capabilities from Fortinet.

Batelco CEO, Maitham Abdulla and Fortinet VP of Middle East and Turkey, Alain Penel celebrated the successful collaboration and the launch of Secure SD-WAN solution during a meeting at Beyon campus in Hamala, Bahrain.

Commenting on the partnership, Batelco CEO, Maitham Abdulla said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Fortinet to bring the latest carrier grade managed Secure SD-WAN service to our customers. In today's digital landscape, businesses require secure and agile networking solutions that extend across their entire network infrastructure and adapt to their evolving business needs. Our partnership with Fortinet enables us to deliver a comprehensive Secure SD-WAN offering that addresses these needs effectively."

From his end, Alain Penel, VP of Middle East & Turkey Fortinet said, “We are excited to partner with Batelco to deliver cutting-edge managed security services through our Secure SD-WAN solution. This collaboration not only strengthens our commitment to enhancing cybersecurity in the region but also empowers businesses to operate with greater agility and resilience in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

Since its launch, Batelco's SD-WAN service has seen significant enhancements in its security features. Batelco's SD-WAN solution powered by Fortinet’s advanced security capabilities, is hosted within Batelco’s Data Centre, and is implemented by Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon Group and a leading cyber security services provider. With integration of Fortinet’s advanced security technologies, the service now offers an even more robust and flexible solution, empowering customers to operate more efficiently and effectively in today’s dynamic digital landscape.

Current Batelco enterprise customers will automatically benefit from the enhanced Secure SD-WAN services. New customers are welcome to contact Batelco's dedicated sales team at 101 to subscribe to the service.

About Batelco:

Batelco, a part of the Beyon Group, is a leading provider of telecommunications and digital services, committed to delivering innovative and reliable solutions to its customers. For more information, visit www.batelco.com

About Beyon Cyber:

Beyon Cyber is the leading cybersecurity provider in Bahrain, recognized twice by Deloitte as the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in the region. Committed to delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions, Beyon Cyber helps organizations safeguard their digital assets and achieve their cybersecurity goals. For more information, visit www.beyoncyber.com