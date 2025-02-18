Manama, Bahrain: Batelco by Beyon has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GSMA, a global organization dedicated to unifying the mobile ecosystem, marking its official entry into the Open Gateway Initiative. This strategic collaboration provides Batelco with access to a standardized framework of Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs), enabling seamless integration and faster deployment of innovative services.

Through this partnership, Batelco is set to deliver cutting-edge solutions across a range of use cases, including enhanced mobile edge computing, real-time fraud detection, advanced IoT connectivity, and optimized network slicing for enterprise customers. These solutions will empower businesses and individuals alike with more efficient, secure, and scalable technologies.

By joining this global initiative, Batelco reinforces its commitment to leveraging advanced network solutions to elevate customer experiences and drive technological progress in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This collaboration aligns with Batelco’s vision to contribute to the region’s digital transformation and solidify its position as a leader in the telecommunications sector

The MOU was signed by Batelco’s Chief Technology Officer, Rashid Mohamed and GSMA’s Head of Mena, Jawad J. Abbassi during a signing ceremony that took place at Beyon's headquarters in Hamala and was attended by representatives from both sides.

Through this partnership, Batelco’s technology platforms will be integrated with the world’s largest connectivity platform. This will provide access to advanced 5G capabilities, improve network efficiency and service scalability, leading to an even better customer experience through seamless and interoperable services.

Speaking on the partnership, Batelco Chief Technology Officer, Rashid Mohamed said “Batelco is excited to partner with GSMA on the Open Gateway Initiative. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in our ongoing efforts to accelerate network advancements and bring leading-edge technology solutions to our customers. By aligning with an initiative focused on standardized, open network APIs, we are strengthening our commitment to delivering superior service quality and driving greater customer satisfaction. Moreover, this partnership positions Batelco at the forefront of global telecommunications innovation—enabling us to rapidly introduce new services, streamline integration with various platforms, and ultimately empower our customers with a more reliable, agile, and future-proof network experience.”

Jawad Abbassi, Head of MENA, GSMA, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Batelco to the growing community of innovative telecoms operators supporting the GSMA Open Gateway initiative in the Middle East and around the world. Bahrain is a leader in 5G mobile network deployment and by unifying behind standardized global network APIs, the country’s mobile operator and developer community can drive forward new 5G services that can digitally transform customer experiences for both individuals and businesses. Mobile operators are already helping digital businesses - such as banks and retailers - improve cybersecurity and reduce online fraud in the Middle East with the help of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, and we’ll see more rich opportunities develop in the areas such as media and entertainment and smart mobility, as 5G networks advance.”

Batelco by Beyon, is the leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital services that connect and empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services, and Data Center solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.