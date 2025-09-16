Manama, Bahrain: Batelco by Beyon has announced the launch of Eco-SIM cards made from 100% recycled plastic, becoming the first operator in the Kingdom of Bahrain to introduce this environmentally friendly innovation. This milestone reflects Batelco’s ongoing commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and supports Beyon Group’s wider sustainability goals.

Going forward, all new SIM cards will be Eco SIM’s with the card bodies manufactured using recycled polystyrene sourced mainly from discarded refrigerators and other appliances. At the end of their lifecycle, the Eco-SIMs can be recycled to produce new SIM cards, creating a circular economy model that reduces the need for virgin plastic and helps cut CO2 emissions. By shifting to Eco-SIMs, Batelco will play a tangible role in decreasing plastic waste and supporting Bahrain’s environmental protection efforts.

Batelco General Manager Aseel Mattar said, “We are delighted to introduce Bahrain’s first Eco-SIM cards in support of Beyon’s drive to embed sustainability across its companies. While we continue to expand eSIM services for the growing number of compatible devices available on the market, the majority of mobile customers still require physical SIM cards. The Eco-SIM launch is therefore a key step in Batelco’s broader sustainability journey, complementing initiatives already underway across Beyon. It underscores our proactive role in addressing environmental challenges and driving innovative solutions for a greener future.”

ABOUT BATELCO BY BEYON:

Batelco by Beyon is the leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital services that connect and empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services, and Data Center solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.