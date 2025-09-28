Manama, Bahrain: Batelco by Beyon and the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce & Industry have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in support of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and enable their success within the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving economy.

The agreement underscores the shared commitment of both organisations to enhance the competitiveness of SMEs, recognising their contribution as drivers of national economic growth. Through this partnership, Batelco by Beyon and Bahrain Chamber will work together to create an enabling environment that facilitates wider adoption of connectivity solutions and expands opportunities for SMEs to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven marketplace.

Commenting on the signing, Maitham Abdulla, CEO of Batelco, said, “This MoU reflects our dedication to empowering the SME sector, which plays a central role in shaping the local business landscape. By equipping SMEs with reliable connectivity and advanced network services, we aim to strengthen their competitiveness and contribute to sustainable economic growth. Our partnership reinforces our joint vision to support the Kingdom’s development and nurture a resilient business ecosystem.”

For his part, Atef Al-Khaja, CEO of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated: "The Chamber welcomes this partnership with Batelco, as it aligns with its mission and strategic directions aimed at empowering and supporting businesses across various sectors. The Chamber pays special attention to small and medium-sized enterprises due to their vital role in enhancing the national economy and driving growth. Through this partnership, the Chamber looks forward to expanding these institutions' access to advanced connectivity solutions, enabling them to adopt innovation and actively participate in the rapidly evolving business environment in the Kingdom."

The MoU reflects the close ties between Batelco by Beyon and Bahrain Chamber. Together, the organisations will explore initiatives designed to empower SMEs, reinforce Bahrain’s innovation ecosystem, and contribute to the Kingdom’s long-term economic development.

