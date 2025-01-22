Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – This January, Bateel International proudly advances its robust growth strategy in Saudi Arabia, announcing the launch of three new locations for its flagship brands, Café Bateel and Bateel El'an, across key airports in the Kingdom. Reinforcing the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and offering elevated culinary experience, its venture into airport dining will bring Bateel one step closer to its customers at prime travel destinations.

Marking a key milestone, multi-award-winning culinary leader, Café Bateel, will unveil its newest location at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in partnership with SSP Group. A global leader with over 50 years of expertise, SSP Group enhances the travel experience by seamlessly integrating Food & Beverage into key moments of the traveler’s journey, delivering quality dining options in airports and travel hubs worldwide. The new Café Bateel outlet, located in the airport’s Duty-Free area, will introduce culinary excellence to travelers from around the world, offering a range of high-quality, healthy meals made with carefully sourced Mediterranean ingredients. Whether dining in or taking away, guests can enjoy freshly prepared dishes in a convenient airport setting, ensuring a premium and wholesome dining experience. This collaboration echoes both Bateel and SSP’s commitment to pioneering the future of airport dining through innovation and quality.

Commenting on the brand’s expansion, Bijal El Kurjie, Senior Commercial Director at Bateel International says, "This new location underscores our dedication to growth and excellence. As we continue to grow our brand’s visibility and worldwide presence, our airport expansion plans aim to elevate the culinary travel experience for passengers, thus raising the bar for distinctive airport dining experiences in the region and beyond,”.

Simultaneously, Bateel El'an, the company’s rapidly expanding quick-service brand, continues to extend its reach across Saudi Arabia. This strategic growth, in partnership with globally renowned operator Lagardère Travel Retail expands the brand’s regional footprint, with plans for continued expansion in the region and beyond. Poised to redefine the standards of airport dining, the brand has already launched at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and is set to debut at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. These new outlets will offer a curated selection of Bateel El’an’s signature products, including artisanal pastries, gourmet sandwiches and single-origin coffees, ensuring that travellers can enjoy premium quality even while on the move.

With six locations already established across the region since the brand’s inception in 2023, Bateel El’an continues to innovate and grow, meeting the demands of modern consumers without compromising convenience, mentions Bijal El Kurjie. “Bateel El’an’s expansion into airport dining in partnership with renowned leader Lagardère Travel Retail reflects our promise to bring premium quality to our valued customers. Combining our commitment to excellence with the strategic acumen of our partners, this alliance not only strengthens Bateel El’an’s market positioning but also sets the stage for future expansions, reinforcing the brand’s status as a leader in the region’s food and beverage industry,” he comments.

As Bateel International advances its regional expansion, the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional culinary experiences through both Café Bateel and Bateel El'an, cementing its position as a leader in the global gourmet food and beverage industry.

About Bateel El’an:

Bateel El’an is a game-changing culinary concept by Bateel International, which is set to raise the bar of the region’s café culture. Bateel El’an showcases the brand's signature focus on quality food in a compact, convenient, quick-service format with dine-in or takeaway options directly from the counter. With two outlets launched in the UAE, five in Riyadh, and one in Bahrain, the brand has a fast-paced expansion plan in the region and internationally across malls, commercial centres, airports and stand-alone street locations.

About Café Bateel

Leveraging world-renowned Mediterranean flavours, Café Bateel offers a distinct range of gourmet dishes, curated by award-winning chefs. Using the finest and freshest gourmet ingredients with delicious flavour profiles as the foundation of every dish, guests are invited to indulge in a variety of authentic recipes. An award-winning, premium destination for exceptional dining experiences, Café Bateel is continuously recognised for exquisite quality, heartfelt hospitality, and authentic food. A proud winner of the BBC Good Food Middle East Award for Best Casual Dining Restaurant in the GCC 2024 and the What’s On Saudi 2024 Award for Favourite Café. Today, Café Bateel operates a successful network of 22 restaurants across the region.

