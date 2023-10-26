The solution delivers the same award-winning BaseKit Platform integrated with a customer management platform and seamless process to build and deliver websites and manage a high volume of customers.

BaseKit is renowned for its super simple digital tools and mobile-responsive editor designed and developed over the past 15 years to encourage more people to start a business and thrive online.

Today, B Corp software development company BaseKit has launched a new solution to further help democratise tech for small businesses, with agencies and professional website designers.

‘Built with BaseKit’ is a new solution designed for agencies and professionals looking to scale their company by serving small businesses with fully designed and operational websites with e-commerce and/or bookings, at volume and speed.

“This year we have seen a significant uplift in interest in our software from agencies looking to diversify their offering and scale with small businesses.” says BaseKit CEO, Simon Best.

“The agencies we spoke to said all too often they were having to leave money on the table when it came to small businesses. What they needed to make the offering work was not only a reliable platform to build websites for small business customers at speed, they needed a fast means to manage and deliver them from one place too.”

Built with BaseKit is designed to help them do just that. It gives agencies a simple product to work with and a fast and seamless process to purchase and deliver websites to their small business customers at volume, and from one place.

As for professionals, we noticed a proportion of existing small business customers were already using BaseKit to build websites for other people, this new solution just makes it even easier for them to not only build the websites but manage and deliver them from one place too.

Simon said, “The small business market is vast, taking up the lion's share of the global business landscape; what's more, Gen Z is fast becoming the most entrepreneurial generation in history. These are exciting times to invest in helping small businesses old and new to thrive online, and BaseKit is now very well placed to help facilitate this for agencies and professionals!”

About BaseKit

BaseKit is a B Corp accredited, white label and branded software development company specialising in designing effortless digital tools for small businesses. We're on a mission to democratise tech so that everyone has the confidence to build a business online.

Combined with our 100+ partners’ global reach across 40 markets, our streamlined site builder, e-commerce and scheduling solutions and responsive editor allow business creation from mobile, tablet and desktop devices, enabling anyone to start a business and thrive online.

