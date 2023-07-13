Africa’s leading communication platform and super-app has joined BaseKit’s co-branded referral program - KitStart

KitStart will offer ayoba customers the opportunity to create a website, start selling and take bookings on their mobile phone in minutes.

BaseKit is renowned for its super simple digital tools and mobile-responsive editor designed to encourage more people to start a business fast.

Today, ayoba - Africa’s leading communication platform and super-app and small business software company BaseKit announce a new partnership to help democratise tech and kick start the dreams of entrepreneurs across Africa.

Started only in 2019, ayoba already offers its users the ability to chat, call, share, play, listen, read, pay, shop and more across Africa. ayoba recently announced the achievement of 25 million monthly active users, making it a great partner for any start-up. Ayoba also empowers small businesses in Africa via its MicroApps platform.

The all-in-one app has joined BaseKit’s referral program, KitStart, to enrich their user experience with a new opportunity for anyone with a business idea in Africa to leverage their identity through entrepreneurship and start a business from their mobile.

David Graham, Head of Business Development at ayoba says, “Ayoba has built an ecosystem to support start-ups. BaseKit provides an accessible and intuitive platform for building a professional website without requiring extensive technical knowledge or coding skills. It simplifies the process, allowing you to focus on creating a great user experience and achieving your website goals. It aligns with our MicroApps value proposition further expanding our marketplace offering to truly reach our mission to help African business step into the digital future, confidently!”

Via the Ayoba super-app, customers can sign up for a 14-day free trial and access to all digital business features to create a website, start selling or take bookings and payments to start a business online.

All subscribers to KitStart will have full customer support and editorial business guidance from KitStart.

BaseKit CEO Simon Best says, “Partnering with ayoba represents a fantastic opportunity to reach millions of new budding entrepreneurs across Africa giving them the means to start a business quickly.”

“We pride ourselves on offering super simple digital tools, designed to encourage anyone with a business idea to start selling or take bookings and payments and are particularly interested in placing our tech in the hands of those who can only take this opportunity from their mobile phone.”

“One of the key advantages of utilising BaseKit is the ability to create and customise content in a mobile-friendly manner. Recognising the growing trend of mobile usage among our user base, we have prioritised a mobile-first approach, allowing our users to conveniently build and design their projects on the go. This crucial feature aligns perfectly with our users' preferences, enabling them to accomplish their objectives efficiently and effortlessly.” says David.

KitStart is now available on ayoba super for customers in South Africa first and foremost, before being rolled out into other countries across Africa.

About Ayoba

Ayoba, Africa’s leading communication platform (app) was developed in Africa to spread throughout the world. Our heritage enables us to recognise the many languages and cultures across the African continent and the globe to bring relevant content and a unique communication platform to all. Ayoba is more than a platform, more than an app. Ayoba is an experience expressed through shared signals. Ayoba connects people on a value basis and leverages an African Identity.

Since its launch in May 2019, ayoba has reached millions of users across the African continent and beyond. It offers users free access to an ecosystem of digital and rich media services through channels, micro-apps and payment solutions, embedded within an African super-app. Ayoba is owned and managed by Simfy Africa Pty Ltd, based in Cape Town, South Africa.

About BaseKit

BaseKit is a white label and branded software development company specialising in designing effortless digital tools for small businesses. We're on a mission to democratise tech so that everyone has the confidence to build a business online.

Combined with our 100+ partners’ global reach across 40 markets, our streamlined site builder, e-commerce and scheduling solutions and responsive editor allow business creation from mobile, tablet and desktop devices, enabling anyone to start a business and thrive online.

For press enquiries at BaseKit, please contact Marketing Director, Antonia Stockwell: antonia.stockwell@basekit.com

For press enquiries at Ayoba, please contact Chief Marketing Officer, Olivier Prentout at pr@ayoba.me