Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Barratt London, a leading residential developer in the UK’s capital with more than 40 years of experience creating new homes in the most up-and-coming areas of London, has today launched its Investment Portfolio, highlighting London’s exceptional investment potential for Middle East buyers.

Featuring detailed information on several current developments around the city, the Investment Portfolio sets out the facts, figures and statistics that reveal why residential property in London has such enduring appeal for overseas investors.

Barratt London, a division of Barratt Redrow, the UK’s largest housebuilder, is focused on selecting locations to place new developments in areas that are being regenerated and revitalised and being served by excellent public transport and other amenities. As a result, capital growth in many of these areas has been extraordinary, with high future growth expectations.

The Investment Portfolio reveals that around Wembley Park Gardens, Barratt London’s landmark development close to the iconic Wembley Stadium, house prices have risen 60% in a decade. At the same time, rents have increased by more than double the London average, up 49% in the past five years. With US$3.17 billion of regeneration investment underway in the local area and outstanding local facilities, the rise in popularity of the North West London cultural hotspot is set to continue.

Similarly, Springfield Place, where Barratt London is building energy-efficient new apartments and houses near a 32-acre park, is set in an exciting new residential village in South West London. This hugely popular area has seen a 58% price growth in the last 10 years and an impressive 5.5% projected rental yield.

With a track record of building homes in areas that are becoming ever more desirable, real estate experts are predicting continued growth. At Hendon Waterside, a development of apartments next to the Welsh Harp reservoir, the projection is for a 42% price increase in the next five years. Investors should take note of the potential 6.7% rental yield and predicted rental growth of more than 18% in the coming five years. Meanwhile, house prices in Sterling Place in South West London are expected to grow by an impressive 29% during the same period.

Stuart Leslie, Director of Sales & Marketing at Barratt International, said: “The Investment Portfolio is an invaluable resource for Middle East investors considering UK residential property but might be unfamiliar with the city and all it offers. In addition to presenting the financial benefits of investing, it gives a real flavour of the city – a capital with more than 200 theatres, 192 museums, and over 3,000 green spaces that cover nearly half of the city. Home to the London Stock Exchange, 5,000 tech companies including Meta and Google, four of the world’s top 50 universities and eight of the best secondary schools, it’s no surprise that London has been voted the world’s best student city for the sixth consecutive year.

Demand for rental property in the UK capital is exceptionally high, with 23 tenants chasing every property, according to London real estate agents Foxtons, and achievable rental yields of more than 6% in some areas. Barratt London’s Investment Portfolio reveals expected yields of 6.2% at Eastman Village, the flagship regeneration of a former factory site in Harrow, where homes have already seen 12% capital growth in three years; 6.3% rental yield at Bermondsey Heights in Southwark, where a 26-storey landmark tower offers views over the River Thames, and 6.4% yield at Hayes Village in West London, a vibrant, canalside regeneration area.

Meanwhile, for those seeking a second home to live in or a location for children to study, Barratt London’s developments at Ridgeway Views in North London and Royal Gateway in the North West of the city both offer an unrivalled quality of life, with acres of green space, first-class on-site facilities and excellent local schools and educational establishments.

“London’s global connections are first class, with six international airports, Eurostar trains to mainland Europe and city-wide train, underground, river and bus connections that make living almost anywhere in the capital convenient. Barratt London specialises in identifying areas to build that will offer worldwide investors a great return on their investment and the opportunity to live in one of the greatest cities in the world – and the Investment Portfolio is our clearest ever guide to choosing the optimum location to buy,” added Leslie.

While some homes in the Portfolio are ready to move into, with prices from US$443,000, others can be bought off-plan, with an attractive payment plan offering a 10% deposit and 90% on completion, offering a chance to lock in today’s prices.

For more information, visit www.barrattlondon.com

About Barratt London (International)

Barratt London has been building high-quality homes in the UK capital for more than 40 years. A division of Barratt Developments - the UK’s largest housebuilder - Barratt London has already completed more than 50,000 homes in the city and invested £137m in the past three years.

With a wide range of homes available across London, the company specialises in seeking out regeneration areas with high rental yields and great transport links, including sites in partnership with Transport for London, where it can build sustainable developments and create thriving communities. Multi-award-winning Barratt London has a satisfaction rate of more than 90%, better than any other major UK housebuilder.

Facebook Link- https://www.facebook.com/barrattlondon/

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/barrattlondon_/?hl=en

Media contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail : james.lakie@shamalcomms.com