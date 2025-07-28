DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & NEW YORK - -(BUSINESS WIRE) -- Baron Capital, a premier growth equity investment firm with a 43-year track record of long-term fundamental investing, today announced the opening of a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Located in the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), the Firm will operate pursuant to a DFSA securities license. This on-the-ground presence in Dubai marks a significant step in Baron Capital’s global expansion and underscores the Firm’s commitment to serving clients in key financial markets worldwide. Over time, Baron Capital expects to further grow its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The new office enhances the Firm’s ability to serve investors across the Middle East by offering local access to Baron Capital’s investment capabilities. The office is led by Rabih Sultani, Senior Executive Officer of Baron Capital Management (DIFC) Limited, who brings more than 25 years of experience in the Middle East and a deep understanding of the region’s investment priorities.

“It’s a privilege to represent Baron Capital in the Middle East,” said Rabih Sultani, SEO and Head of Middle East Business Development. “For 43 years, the Firm has specialized in investing in exceptional growth businesses with a long-term perspective—an approach that has consistently delivered strong results for clients. That disciplined philosophy, combined with Baron Capital’s independent structure and deep family values, align well with the priorities that guide many family offices, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds in the GCC, who seek both performance and partnership that endures across generations.”

“The opening of our first Middle East office marks an important milestone in the continued expansion of our global business,” said Katya Rosenblatt, Global Head of Distribution and Business Development at Baron Capital. “We are committed to deepening our presence in the region and supporting our local clients with the same dedication, discipline, and partnership that have defined Baron Capital for over four decades.”

About Baron Capital

Baron Capital is a premier asset management firm focused exclusively on delivering growth equity investment solutions to institutions, financial advisors, and individual investors. Since its founding in 1982, Baron Capital has been united under one style of investing with a single objective—to be long-term investors in secular growth businesses with durable competitive advantages, run by great management teams. With $44.2 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2025) across 20 strategies, Baron Capital prides itself on delivering the best solutions and outcomes for clients globally.

More information about Baron Capital is available by visiting BaronCapitalGroup.com. To speak to a member of the Baron Capital team, please contact:

Rabih Sultani

Senior Executive Officer

Baron Capital Management (DIFC) Limited

Email: RSultani@baroncapitalgroup.com

Kuwait

This document is not for general circulation to the public in Kuwait. The shares have not been licensed for offering in Kuwait by the Kuwait Capital Markets Authority or any other relevant Kuwaiti government agency. The offering of the shares in Kuwait on the basis of a private placement or public offering is, therefore, restricted in accordance with Law No. 7 of 2010 (the Kuwait Capital Markets Law) (as amended) and the bylaws thereto (as amended). No private or public offering of the shares is being made in Kuwait, and no agreement relating to the sale of the shares will be concluded in Kuwait. No marketing or solicitation or inducement activities are being used to offer or market the shares in Kuwait.

Oman

Baron Capital Management, Inc. neither has a registered business presence nor a representative office in Oman and does not undertake banking business or provide financial services in Oman. Consequently, Baron Capital Management, Inc. is not regulated by either the Central Bank of Oman or Oman’s Capital Market Authority (“CMA”).

The information contained in this document neither constitutes a public offer of securities in the Sultanate of Oman as contemplated by the Commercial Companies Law of Oman (Royal Decree 4/74) or the Capital Market Law of Oman (Royal Decree 80/98), nor does it constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of any offer to buy Non-Omani securities in the Sultanate of Oman as contemplated by Article 139 of the Executive Regulations of the Capital Market Law (issued by Decision No.1/2009). Additionally, this document is not intended to lead to the conclusion of a contract for the sale or purchase of securities.

This document has not been approved by the CMA or any other regulatory body or authority in Oman, and no authorization, license or approval has been received by Baron Capital Management, Inc. from the CMA or any other regulatory authority in Oman, to market, offer, sell, or distribute the securities within Oman. Baron Capital Management, Inc. does not advise persons or entities resident or based in Oman as to the appropriateness of investing in or purchasing or selling securities or other financial products. Nothing contained in this document is intended to constitute Omani investment, legal, tax, accounting or other professional advice.

The recipient of this document represents that it is a financial institution or a sophisticated investor (as described in Article 139 of the Executive Regulations of the Capital Market Law) and that its officers/employees have such experience in business and financial matters that they are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of investments.

Qatar

The materials contained herein are not intended to constitute an offer, sale or delivery of the shares or other financial products under the laws of Qatar. The shares have not been and will not be authorised by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority or the Qatar Central Bank in accordance with their regulations or any other regulations in Qatar. The shares are not and will not be traded on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Saudi Arabia

This document may not be distributed in the Kingdom except to such persons as are permitted under the Investment Funds Regulations issued by the Capital Market Authority. The Capital Market Authority does not make any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of this document, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this document. Prospective purchasers of the securities offered hereby should conduct their own due diligence on the accuracy of the information relating to the securities.

UAE

The Fund is a UCITS ICAV (an Irish collective asset management vehicle) and will be managed by BAMCO, Inc., domiciled in the U.S.A. regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The management company of the Fund is FundRock Management Company S.A. In accordance with the provisions of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Securities and Commodities Authority’s (SCA) Board Decision No. (9/R.M) of 2016 Concerning the Regulations as to Mutual Funds, the shares in the Fund to which this prospectus/KIID relates may only be promoted in the UAE as follows: without the prior approval of SCA, only in so far as the promotion is directed to (i) financial portfolios owned by federal or local governmental agencies; (ii) investors following a reverse enquiry; or with the prior approval of the SCA. Any approval of the SCA to the promotion of the Fund units in the UAE does not represent a recommendation to purchase or invest in the Fund. The SCA has not verified the prospectus/KIID or other documents in connection with this Fund and the SCA may not be held liable for any default by any party involved in the operation, management or promotion of the Fund in the performance of their responsibilities and duties, or the accuracy or completeness of the information in the prospectus/KIID.

The Fund shares to which this prospectus/KIID relates may be illiquid and/or subject to restrictions on their resale. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence on the Fund shares. If you do not understand the contents of this document you should consult an authorised financial advisor.

