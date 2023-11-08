Manama – Kingdom of Bahrain: Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay will be participating in the prestigious Cityscape Bahrain 2023, to be held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, from November 14th through 16th, 2023, at the Exhibition World Bahrain.

The project will be featured on the Bareeq Al Retaj pavilion, one of the leading real estate development companies based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, where it will showcase the development’s world-class design, interiors and unparalleled amenities that rival those of the finest luxury resorts and hotels.

Homeowners will enjoy access to the neighbouring Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay as a remarkable extension of their homes with resort-style amenities, multiple restaurants, and a pristine beach just a short walk or chauffeured golf cart journey away via private bridge.

Strategically located in Bahrain Bay, Four Seasons Private Residences offers homeowners stunning views of both waterfront and vibrant cityscape, as well as easy access to a variety of resort-style amenities and services. A bridge provides an excellent connection to the luxurious amenities, pristine beach, infinity and indoor pools and water park at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay.

“The Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay offers an unparalleled luxury lifestyle experience in the heart of Manama. By integrating residential living with world-class hotel amenities and services, the project offers a tailored living experience on par with high-end hotel stays,” commented Dr Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bareeq Al Retaj.

He added: “Showcasing the components of this luxurious development project during Cityscape Bahrain is a unique opportunity that allows those looking for distinction and sophistication in their lifestyle to explore the advantages and facilities that Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay provides. It is a redefinition of life on the Bahraini waterfront, as it gives a new benchmark for urban life yet in a stunning beach setting.”

Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay offers a pioneering concept of luxury living in the heart of the upscale Bahrain Bay area. This exceptional development consists of 98 apartments, 8 duplexes and 6 magnificent penthouses, all of which set a new standard of sophistication and elegance. Four Seasons unique style of arriving home is ensured by a Director of Residences and concierge team, ensuring every detail is taken care of in the luxury apartments.

Residence interiors are designed by Rive Gauche London, providing the perfect balance between simplicity, elegance and emotion. The award-winning design firm’s approach to all Four Seasons properties is approached deeply rooted in capturing the essence of a place, ensuring homes echo the heritage of the culture they call home.

Four Seasons Private Residences at Bahrain Bay also uses SMART technology to give an enhanced digital service, allowing access to the apartments and enabling residents to remotely manage and communicate with the residences team. The property’s real estate management system ensures that the apartments are protected and secured, while a specialised security team provides 24/7 monitoring of residents’ safety and private access at all times.

About Bareeq Al Retaj:

Led by Dr Maher Al Shaer as MD, Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate Services W.L.L. was born in 2011 and has a diversified portfolio of projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain across several sectors, such as the housing, healthcare, hospitality and retail sectors. Its principal objective is to develop state of the art real estate projects and pioneer for the progress of the Kingdom. Bareeq manages its own portfolio of projects as well as providing strategic advice through Development Managing projects across a spectrum of offerings ranging from hospitality, residential, retail, commercial projects, and master-planning activities.

About Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay

In Bahrain’s Four Seasons Private Residences, homeowners will find a unique infusion of local flavour with the quality and consistency of the brand’s 35-year experience managing residential properties. Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay has benefitted from a blend of the brand’s best creators – with the design, innovation and standards of service in line with global properties. The 112 bespoke Residences are linked by a private and secure pedestrian bridge to the adjacent Four Seasons Hotel, bringing impeccable service, elevated fine dining and resort facilities all within a stone’s throw of the homes. At the heart of the Gulf, Four Seasons Residences Bahrain Bay offers a calm island vibe amongst its neighbours, uniquely combining Four Seasons dedicated service with Bahraini hospitality. The surrounding neighbourhood of Bahrain Bay is an unparalleled destination, combining urban waterfront living with lush green spaces - a manicured self-contained community with easy access to the mainland.

About Four Seasons Private Residences

As one of the leaders in branded residences since 1985, Four Seasons currently operates 53 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component. All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons legendary people and service with bespoke hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners. For more information and hotel reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

