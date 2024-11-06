Mattel is proud to be donating 100% of its proceeds from the sale of this book with an additional donation from the Mattel Children’s Foundation, to UN Women UK[1], a registered charity.

‘My Barbie Story’ is a compendium of inspiring stories about Barbie including Middle East Content Creator, Laila Loves, Actress, Dame Helen Mirren, Model and Actress Claudia Schiffer, Actress Sharon Rooney, Model, Actress & Founder of Gurls Talk Adwoa Aboah, European Space Agency Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, World & European Champion Swimmer Sümeyye Boyacı, 2-Time Paralympic Medalist, 5-Time World Champion Triathlete & Physician Susana Rodriguez, Fashion Designers & Founders Richard Quinn and Michael Halpern, Restaurateur & Author Asma Khan and many more.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In celebration of the Barbie® brand’s 65th anniversary, Mattel has announced the launch of a special-edition book, ‘My Barbie Story’ featuring heartfelt narratives from inspiring friends of the brand about what Barbie has meant to them over the years. This unique collection of 108 stories and pictures from well-known names, fans and collectors, will be available to buy locally starting November 11th, 2024, with all proceeds supporting UN Women UK as part of the Barbie Dream Gap Project’s initiative to level the playing field for girls.

Since 1959, Barbie has stood as a symbol of empowerment, imagination, and limitless possibilities. From childhood adventures to moments of self-discovery, Barbie has inspired and helped shape the lives of many. To honour this legacy, the ‘My Barbie Story’ book invited friends from around the world to look back and share their own Barbie stories.

‘My Barbie Story’ includes personal anecdotes from beloved celebrities such as Laila Loves, Dame Helen Mirren, Claudia Schiffer, Adwoa Aboah, Sharon Rooney, Samantha Cristoforetti, Sümeyye Boyacı, Richard Quinn, Michael Halpern, Susana Rodriguez and Asma Khan, sharing how Barbie has influenced their lives and careers. Their inspiring tales highlight Barbie’s enduring impact across generations and industries from arts, sports, STEM and so much more.

Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls at Mattel adds "As we celebrate the 65th anniversary of Barbie, 'My Barbie Story' honours the dreams and limitless possibilities Barbie has inspired across generations. This collection of personal reflections highlights the unique bond people share with Barbie—a symbol of self-expression and reminder that you can be anything. With proceeds supporting UN Women, we continue our mission to empower girls everywhere to believe in their limitless potential. Now, we invite you to share your own Barbie story and join us in celebrating her enduring legacy.”

The brand's 65th anniversary is more than looking back on how Barbie has impacted culture; it’s about shaping the future. As part of the Barbie Dream Gap Project, all proceeds from this book will be donated to UN Women UK, a force dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. The Mattel Children’s Foundation will also contribute towards the donation. The Barbie Dream Gap Project is the brand’s global mission dedicated to helping close the gaps that hold girls back from reaching their full potential.

UN Women UK is a National Committee of UN Women, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. As part of the global UN Women movement, UN Women UK works to create a world where all women and girls can achieve their full potential. We collaborate with governments, civil society, businesses, and individuals to advocate for women's rights and gender equality, while driving meaningful change on key issues such as violence against women, economic empowerment, and leadership.

“We are proud to bring our Play it Forward initiatives to life through this project to stand with UN Women UK to foster gender equality and create a more equitable future for all,” remarked Nancy Molenda, Vice President of Global Corporate Events & Philanthropy. “Together, we hope to turn our shared values into impactful actions in the communities where we live, work and play”.

Tabitha Morton, Executive Director UN Women UK adds "UN Women is committed to gender equality and empowering all women, so joining this moment with the Barbie brand—whose legacy also centres on empowerment and inspiring generations—is truly exciting. Through this book and its stories, we aim to ensure every woman and girl has access to safety, choice and a voice through our UN Women programs worldwide.

The book will be available for purchase on Amazon.ae starting November 11th, 2024. Barbie is encouraging fans to share their own Barbie stories across social platforms using the hashtag #mybarbiestory.

Stories:

Dame Helen Mirren, Actress: To be chosen by Mattel as a Role Model is a huge compliment and something I would never have imagined in my wildest dreams happening to me at this stage in my life. It is a very special thing, and something I can add to my list of my favourite achievements: becoming a Dame of the British Empire, having an Oscar, having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame—and having my own Barbie! The intricacy and detail of the doll are extraordinary; I love that the Barbie doll is wearing one of my favourite ever red carpet looks, and it was the first time I had ever had blue hair, and it felt so exciting. I like to embrace theatrical fashion and the joy that having fun with fashion can bring, and I think this joy should be age-less. And the cherry on top of the cake is my doll having a miniature Oscar. It is an absolutely perfect reproduction.

Claudia Schiffer, Model, Author, Actress: My Barbie doll stands for happy memories. I loved all the ‘70s and ‘80s Barbie dolls, particularly their amazing evening gowns and all the furniture and accessories you could play with. My sister and I loved playing with her as a child—she was iconic. We had an attic where we created an entire Barbie world with houses, cars, and even swimming pools. We would play for hours, interrupted only by our brothers when they destroyed its perfect organization with their toy cars! I always preferred playing with her and Ken to traditional dolls. As a child, Barbie was really my first foray into fashion. It taught me the value of imaginative play, choosing her outfits, and getting lost in that make-believe world. Barbie is more than just a doll—she is a fashion icon! Dressing her, selecting the different poses, and creating the new realities—it was all so magical. My daughters have since inherited all of our ‘70s and ‘80s Barbie dolls, including their fashion, furniture, and accessories to which they have added the current Barbie dolls of today. My earliest memories are playing with Barbie and wishing I was her and half a century later, Mattel made my wish come true. It was surreal seeing myself as a Barbie. To me, the Claudia Schiffer Barbie doll stands for happy memories—both from my childhood, my career, and as an adult playing with Barbie dolls with my daughters. It was exciting to see how many people loved the dolls and the strong connection with these fashion moments, which were so special to me and my career. I continue to be inspired by the brand’s evolution, and I think it is incredibly important to send a message to girls that they can be anything they choose. Some of the best advice I received during my career was understanding the power of trusting my instincts and believing in myself.

Adwoa Aboah, Model, Actress & Founder of Gurls Talk: I am passionate about encouraging girls that they can be anything they want to be, and I am honoured to be a Barbie Role Model. I believe that by working together, we can encourage girls to find their authentic voices, and we can have an impact on the world for the next generation of girls. Through my work with Gurls Talk and my partnership with Mattel, I hope we can inspire girls to try to change the world around them through acts big or small. I want to help close the Dream Gap so that girls don’t have to question if they are smart or brave and have no limits placed on their capabilities by society.

Sharon Rooney, Actress: I have always loved Barbie. I remember having a Barbie bedroom when I was little, with Barbie everything – wallpaper, lampshades, bedding – the lot. It was pink and full of Barbie dolls. I would spend hours choosing outfits and scenarios for my Barbie dolls to be in that day, and I loved the endless possibilities that existed in that world. She could be working as a doctor in the morning, performing a sold-out show in the afternoon, taking the kids on a family road trip by evening (I would let Ken come on the trip) and then a quick trip to space by night. There was nothing she couldn’t do. Barbie could do anything, be anything. Being selected as one of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Lawyer Barbie in the 2023 Barbie movie was, and will always remain, a highlight of my career and life. Entering a world identical to the one I spent hours dreaming and playing in growing up felt like the biggest full-circle moment that only a true Barbie kid would understand. Some people might tell you that you can’t do everything, and you can’t be anything, but Barbie never will – she will always have your back. So, dream those big dreams because they can come true with a little Barbie magic and belief in yourself.

Samantha Cristoforetti: As an astronaut, something I really care about is inspiring the next generation. Sometimes, little things can plant the seeds of great dreams—who knows? I appeared with my Barbie doll onboard the International Space Station in a video in 2022 and answered girls’ questions about my life and work in space, such as the food I eat and what kind of science experiments I did. Maybe the fun images of my doll floating in weightlessness will spark children’s imagination and lead them to consider a career in STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics]. As a child, I had many dreams, and becoming an astronaut was the biggest. I had fun imagining myself becoming a writer, an astronomer, a scientist, or an explorer of any kind. I was fascinated by the night sky, the idea of flying to space, and the sense of adventure and exploration. I became interested in science and technology. I really loved flying and became a pilot. Being an astronaut brings all those passions and interests together. I am very happy that today Barbie dolls not only represent the body types and appearances of real women but also offer a complete view of their professional achievements. I hope this will help young girls and boys to dream about their future without limits, limits that make no sense at all in the modern age and that have no place in our time.

Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock: As a Black woman, I have found that I don’t always fit some people’s perception of a scientist. We often have these stereotypical images of what people do, and I like to smash those stereotypes whenever I get the opportunity. Growing up, I played with Barbie dolls, and I still do now with my daughter. When I was little, Barbie didn’t look like me, so to have one created in my likeness is mind-boggling. It is such an honor to receive this doll celebrating my achievements. My daughter and I danced around the living room when we heard!

Hannah Cockroft 9x Paralympic Champion, 16x World Champion & World Record Holder: I received a Share a Smile Becky Barbie doll for my fifth birthday. I was getting to the age where I was noticing that I was different to my friends and starting to ask questions about my disability, but in 1997, there was no disability representation in the media. As a family, we didn’t know anyone else with a disability, so my parents were struggling with how to make me feel less alone. A family friend in America first alerted my mom to the new doll in a wheelchair, and she tried everything to get her hands on one. After contacting Toys R Us, asking when they would be released in the UK and explaining her situation, they rushed one to her, and I was the first child in Britain to receive a Share a Smile Becky Doll. Until this point, I hated my wheelchair, preferring to crawl or be carried to get around as it felt less different to everyone else. My wheelchair remained folded in the corner of the living room, and it would take an argument to get me to use it. The morning I opened my special present from America changed everything. She was just like me! My wheelchair came out of the corner, and Barbie and I could be pushed around together. I played with her so vigorously and carried her around so tightly that the handles of the wheelchair snapped quite soon after opening! Share a Smile Becky was the first time I saw anyone else with a disability. In a TV interview about the doll, I was asked how Becky makes me feel and I said, “I am not on my own being a girl who is disabled, Becky is, too.” I am so glad that Barbie made me feel less alone.

Sara Gama, Football Player: Barbie has long been a part of young girls’ childhoods, and I like how she inspires them to achieve their dreams through playing today more than ever. Since I started playing, women’s soccer has been radically transformed. When I was growing up, no girl could think of becoming a professional in the sport. We didn’t hear about soccer being played by women. I didn’t even know that the Women’s National Team existed. I started playing with boys my age in mixed teams. By ‘mixed teams,’ I mean mainly my friends and me. I never felt different because I loved soccer, and what mattered to me most was following my passion. But it meant that very early on, I moved further and further away from home to pursue what I loved to do. That was never a problem for me either, but what was missing was the opportunity for girls of all ages to choose: choosing a team, choosing who to play with, and where to play easily. Today, we have taken many steps forward, but we still need to develop the infrastructure and services to make soccer available to all girls and ensure they have the opportunity to join a girls’ team close to home. I hope being a Barbie Role Model means I can be an example for the next generation in breaking down barriers in society that are mirrored in sports. This goal pushes me to give more and more.

Tabitha Morton, Executive Director, UN Women UK: Growing up in a strictly religious working-class family, the options for my future were so limited, but Barbie allowed me to dream differently. In the play world I created, I was a successful Barbie. I had a career, was financially independent, and did not have to rely on a man for my success. I also had a lot of fun with my friends, dressed fabulously, drove cars, rode horses, and owned my own house. Now, this was a vision of the world through a six-year-old’s eyes who had little or no experience of the world outside of her family. So, growing up, I discovered the world was a lot harder to navigate, and those options in my play world were not available for so many women or even the choices we wanted for our lives. But those early years of dreaming of a society that didn’t limit women or put us in a box lit a fire for change within me. The knowledge that we can have the audacity to make this dream a reality where every woman and girl gets to thrive was built from this early spark. So, at six, I didn’t know the barriers I would face, but through play, my imagination – unhampered by social expectations – could fly, and this daring to dream differently played a vital part in my journey. Today, I am playing my part in making gender equality a reality for all women.

