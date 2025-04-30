Muscat - Underscoring the importance of securing one’s future in today's dynamic financial landscape, BankDhofar reaffirms its commitment to providing a strong foundation of financial security through the Fixed Deposit Account. This account is the perfect solution for those seeking higher returns with guaranteed security.

With the flexibility to invest in a range of currencies and for varying time periods - from 1 to 60 months - the account provides customers with the opportunity to secure their financial future, while enjoying attractive interest rates in comparison to regular savings accounts.

For added convenience, the Fixed Deposit Account offers an auto-renewal facility, allowing customers to seamlessly continue their investment beyond the initial tenure. Those who need access to funds before maturity can also avail themselves of a credit facility by using their fixed deposit as collateral. The account is available in multiple currencies, including US Dollars, Euros, British Pounds, Swiss Francs and Australian Dollars, in addition to Omani rials, providing flexibility for both local and international investors.

Commenting on the account Amjad Iqbal Hassan Al Lawati, Chief Retail Banking Officer at BankDhofar representative stated, “Our Fixed Deposit Account continues to be a trusted option for customers looking to secure their savings and earn higher returns. We strive to provide safe, flexible, and rewarding financial solutions that meet the needs of both local and international investors. We are committed to helping our customers grow their wealth while offering them peace of mind through guaranteed returns.”

Opening a BankDhofar Fixed Deposit Account is quick and easy. Eligible customers – Omani nationals and expatriates residing in the country - can open an account in under a minute through the BankDhofar mobile app. The account holder must be aged 18 or above, and able to make a minimum deposit of RO 1,000. The interest rate, based on prevailing market conditions, remains fixed throughout the deposit’s tenure, unless the deposit is prematurely withdrawn. In case of early withdrawal, a penalty of 1 precent will apply, and customers will earn interest only for the duration the deposit was maintained at the prevailing market rate.

With a strong focus on growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, BankDhofar achieved a net profit increase of 12.5% in 2024, reaching OMR 43.6 million compared to OMR 38.7 million in 2023. The bank continues to lead in digital transformation, being one of the first in Oman to introduce Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. Its commitment to modernization is further reflected in the deployment of wholesale cash deposit machines and the launch of Easy Biz, a digital collection and settlement platform. Additionally, BankDhofar continues to make significant strides in cybersecurity, reinforcing its dedication to safeguarding customer transactions and data.

BankDhofar remains committed to providing a comprehensive range of banking solutions tailored to all segments of society, includingLadies, youth, minors, childrens, and high-networth customers. With a network of 131 branches across Oman including Dhofar Isalmic , the bank ensures accessibility and superior service for its diverse clientele.