Muscat: BankDhofar recently organized a visit for secondary school students to the Performance Academy of BankDhofar, as part of the ‘Financial Literacy’ initiative organised by the Ministry of Education. The Bank's participation comes within the framework of introducing financial literacy and culture among school students and reinforcing BankDhofar's role in building future generations through various initiatives.

This initiative was organized with the aim of promoting the principles of financial literacy and raising awareness in this field among school students from different governorates, instilling the concept of saving and introducing them to some financial terms and concepts and other areas that contribute to organizing their financial affairs in the future and preparing them well from an early age. Dr. Khalid Al Hamdani, Chief Human Resources Officer at BankDhofar, gave a welcome speech to the students. Followed by Najma Al Handhali, from the Organizational Effectiveness and Career Planning Department, who presented an overview on the history of banking and its long term benefits. Followed by Amur Al Rawas, Products & Segmentation Department who gave a presentation on financial management and financial planning and saving. Finally, Buthaina Al Jahdhami, Marketing & Corporate Communications Department, gave a presentation about the bank's various activities and initiatives.

Financial literacy is an important aspect of society, as it contributes to individual's knowledge and confidence to make the right financial decisions in all areas of life. Financial literacy is particularly important in light of the current economic changes, as it affects the financial stability of individuals and families being an important element in building a strong foundation for future economic growth for all individuals in society. It is essential that individuals have the financial understanding to make future financial plans, by understanding basic financial terms such as budgets, interest and insurance.

BankDhofar contributes effectively in the development of the country. The Open Day is part of the Bank's initiatives to promote and spread financial literacy and educate people to enhance their understanding of financial management with the aim of helping individuals, especially the youth, to prepare themselves for life and better manage their future financial plans.

Over the last two years, BankDhofar's branch network has expanded from 65 to 130 branches, ensuring that its comprehensive range of financial services is now accessible to more communities bringing banking closer to its customers across the country. Simultaneously, the bank has invested significantly in enhancing its digital channels, providing customers with a seamless and modern banking experience with more than 360 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs. The increased network is located, in strategic locations across all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, including major cities and towns in the capital and interior regions.

