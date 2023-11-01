Muscat: BankDhofar is pleased to announce the launch of its new Vertical Credit Cards, designed to meet the customers need. The vertical design offers a unique and modern look that is both stylish and functional. This reflects the bank’s commitment to deliver customer centric solutions made possible by listening to the needs of its customers.

The card is set to revolutionize the way our customers manage their finances. It offers a contemporary design, reflecting the convenience of 'Tap and Go' payments, thus enhancing their everyday banking experience. The vertical design is more ergonomic and easier to hold, making it ideal for one-handed use. It is also more secure, as the card number and other sensitive information are hidden from view when the card is used for payment.

In response to changing customer preferences and spending patterns, especially in the post-COVID era, BankDhofar recognized the growing demand for a more convenient and secure payment experience. To cater to these evolving expectations, the bank collaborated with a local Omani SME for the new card designs, where color scheme was chosen carefully to reflect the specific segment colors along with a wave pattern of silver to reflect the movement and endless possibilities. This not only reflects the dedication to understand customer needs but also mirrors the spirit of Oman Vision 2040, emphasizing the power of government and private partnerships.

In addition to enhanced design, BankDhofar's vertical credit cards reward customers for their everyday spending. Each transaction offers an opportunity to earn valuable rewards, ensuring that every purchase contributes to a brighter financial future.

BankDhofar’s cardholders will have a chance to be part of the credit card “Bonus Points” promotion campaign. During this campaign for spend of OMR 200, Platinum cardholders can earn 3,000 bonus reward points (worth of OMR 30 which is equivalent to the card’s annual fee) and for spend of OMR 100 Gold cardholders will have the opportunity to earn 2,000 bonus points (worth of OMR 20 which is equivalent to the card’s annual fee). This campaign is valid till 30 November 2023.

BankDhofar is a leading financial provider of credit card solutions. The bank offers a variety of credit cards to meet the needs of its customers, including Infinite, Platinum, World and Gold. BankDhofar is committed to providing its customers with the best possible products and services.

For more information and campaign updates, please visit www.bankdhofar.com or visit any of the 100 plus branches, conveniently located across the Sultanate of Oman, to apply for a new credit card.