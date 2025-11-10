MUSCAT: In a move that reinforces its long-term commitment to sustainability and responsible growth, BankDhofar has unveiled a renewed focus on carbon footprint reduction —key pillar of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy. These efforts are fully aligned with Oman Vision 2040, which emphasizes economic diversification, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development.

Recognizing that operational efficiency and sustainability go hand in hand, BankDhofar has launched a variety of strategic measures to streamline processes, enhance energy use, and reduce resource consumption. Its Data & Analytics Department now provides data-driven insights via dynamic dashboards, ensuring that service processes remain agile and meet turnaround benchmarks. The Bank has also fully digitalized its onboarding process, cutting paper use, improving efficiency, and delivering a smoother experience for its employees and customers.

Within the ESG roadmap, BankDhofar’s Sustainability Office has taken the lead. Having developed a comprehensive ESG framework to guide the Bank’s sustainability trajectory, the Office also published BankDhofar’s Sustainability Report, documenting its climate and resource-use progress transparently. To ensure sustainability becomes a daily operational instinct, the Office continues rolling out initiatives embedded in that framework.

In pursuit of this focus environmental performance, BankDhofar has introduced several key new initiatives. The Bank has transitioned a portion of its vehicle fleet to hybrids, bringing the total number of hybrid cars to 38 and replacing conventional vehicles, with further expansion planned. In its head office buildings, BankDhofar has installed LED lighting and motion sensors, which have already lowered electricity consumption and supported more power efficient operations. The Bank has also partnered with Evergreen Gulf Recycling Hub to enable the safe processing and disposal of electronic waste, supporting Oman’s nascent circular economy. In parallel, a collaboration with Eco-Friendly Packaging (EFP) Oman helps ensure internal recycling of waste paper and cardboard. These initiatives are ongoing, with additional sustainability measures slated for the future.

Through this spectrum of integrated initiatives spanning around reducing carbon emissions, digital transformation, and ESG governance BankDhofar is not only enhancing shareholder value but also contributing in a meaningful way to Oman’s evolution toward a low-carbon, knowledge-based economy.