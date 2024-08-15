Muscat: BankDhofar is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious STP (Straight through Processing) excellence award for 2023 by Citi.

This award recognizes the outstanding performance and exceptional efficiency in processing USD payments, marking a significant achievement for the bank.

Highlights: Commercial Payments: 99.9% STP rate and Treasury Payments: 99.9% STP rate

The STP Excellence Award from Citi acknowledges financial institutions that demonstrate excellence in processing high volumes of payments with exceptional accuracy and efficiency. BankDhofar’s ability to maintain near-perfect STP rates underscores its commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

This recognition reinforces BankDhofar’s position as a leading financial institution in the region, continually striving to enhance its processes and deliver exceptional customer service and anchor on relationship banking.

BankDhofar is implementing a major expansion of its branch and ATM network to cover all key parts of the Sultanate, in line with its commitment to be closer to its customers. The new branches now boast world-class design and layout standards aimed at ensuring a superior experience for customers. Visitors and customers alike can now enjoy significantly enhanced privacy, hospitality, and a personalized experience throughout their visit to these branches. With a network of 126 branches and over 360 ATMs, CDMs, and FFMs (as of July 2024), BankDhofar continues to solidify its presence for the convenience of its esteemed clientele. The combination of the thorough vision of the bank’s executive management, the comprehensive operational strategy that revolves around following best international banking practices and providing best customer experience, as well as the commitment to community development and contribution to the growth of the national economy, placed BankDhofar on top of the list of best banks in the Sultanate.