Solidifying its position as the most-trusted banking partner to the SME sector, Bank Nizwa, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading Islamic bank, is launching a Business Account campaign which targets Mini and SMEs titled 'Elevate Your Business Ambitions’, reflecting its endeavours to bolster entrepreneurship in the country. The account is designed to foster the growth and development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and underscores the bank's steadfast commitment to stimulating the country’s economic growth with a wide range of innovative Sharia-compliant products.

Bank Nizwa’s Business Account offers SMEs a comprehensive suite of benefits designed to support their growth and success. Customers can enjoy the convenience of multiple chequebooks and a complimentary corporate Debit Card with exclusive privileges. Furthermore, underlining its commitment to digital transformation, the bank also offers robust Internet banking solutions, specifically designed to boost operational efficiency and promote financial prudence in the SME sector.

Commenting on this offering, Mohamed AlGhassani, Chief Retail Banking Officer, said, “Entrepreneurs are a cornerstone of development and the driving force behind economic advancement. At Bank Nizwa, we understand the significance of empowering entrepreneurs by cultivating a banking environment that fosters innovation. Our 'Elevate Your Business Ambitions' campaign exemplifies our dedication to providing SMEs with bespoke Sharia-compliant banking solutions and operational agility, enhancing their capacity to flourish and contribute to Oman’s economic diversification and sustainability goals.”

Bank Nizwa’s Business Account for SMEs is meticulously crafted to empower businesses in navigating dynamic market conditions, ensuring they are well-equipped to meet customer demands while fostering sustained growth in an ever-evolving economic landscape.