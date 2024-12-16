Manama, Bahrain - Project Management Institute (PMI)’s regional leadership represented by Middle East and North Africa’s Managing Director, Hanny Alshazly M.Ed., and PMI’s MENA team reinforced their strong partnership with the Ministry of Works in Bahrain, PMI’s long-term Authorized Training Partners (ATP) represented by His Excellency Ebrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj, Senior Civil Engineer Zainab Mahdi Hassan and Chief of Strategic Planning and Project Management Section, Bassam Ahmed Jasim Malalla.

ATPs play a crucial role in the professional development and certification journey of project managers with global standards for various PMI certifications, such as the Project Management Professional (PMP)® and Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)® exams. Additionally, ATPs offer courses that help maintain certifications through Professional Development Units (PDUs), ensuring that project managers stay current with industry standards and best practices.

Al Bahrain, meaning “two seas” in Arabic, developed one of the first post-oil economies in the Arabian Gulf and continuously aims to improve the living standards for its cosmopolitan nation and develop its economy.

PMI is committed to support Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 which consists of the development of its human capital with high-quality standards to build skilled and adaptable workforce, among other key elements such as social equity to ensure all citizens have access to quality healthcare, education, and social services. In addition, Bahrain’s vision to promote the use of renewable energy and implementing policies to protect the environment are in alignment with PMI’s values.

This partnership between Bahrain’s Ministry of Works and PMI will forge the right path to support the strategic plans designed to elevate its infrastructure, foster innovation and support economic diversification to create a prosperous and sustainable future for Bahraini citizens.

His Excellency Ebrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj, said “Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 places a strong emphasis on sustainability, education, and economic diversification. Our partnership with PMI underscores our commitment to adopting global best practices in project management, ensuring our professionals are equipped to deliver world-class projects that align with our nation’s aspirations.”

PMI’s Regional Managing Director Hanny Alshazly, having deep knowledge and a proven track record of success in Bahrain, said “PMI’s global success in advancing project management standards is a testament to our commitment to empowering nations like Bahrain. With our gold standard certifications that are building momentum globally and regionally, we aim to equip professionals and students with the tools they need to achieve success. We’re proud to work alongside Bahrain’s visionary leadership to drive project excellence and elevate the country’s competitive edge globally.”

Strategic benefits will be attained from this collaborations and will enhance the professional management and execution of projects and portfolios.

About Project Management Institute (PMI):

PMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.

