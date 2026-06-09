The Bahrain Red Crescent Society recently organized an orientation visit for its new volunteer members, introducing them to the Society’s various departments, facilities and areas of work, while offering an overview of its humanitarian and voluntary mission.

The visit formed part of the Society’s efforts to prepare new volunteers and support their integration into its institutional environment. It was designed to familiarize participants with the services, responsibilities and operational functions of different departments, enhancing their readiness to take part in the Society’s humanitarian and community programs. The activity was held under the supervision of Mr. Adel Al Jar, Board Member and Assistant Secretary-General for Committees Affairs, and Mrs. Eman Al Khaja, member of the Society.

During the visit, the new volunteers toured several facilities and departments, including the administration, accounts department, library, meeting rooms and first aid classrooms. They were briefed on the role of each department and its contribution to the Society’s wider activities and programs.

Participants also met with staff members and were introduced to the Society’s internal structure, departmental responsibilities and working procedures. This provided them with a clearer understanding of how the Society’s different functions come together to support its humanitarian objectives.

The visit also offered an opportunity for direct engagement, allowing volunteers to ask questions, interact with employees across various departments and learn more about the volunteering opportunities and programs organized by the Society throughout the year.

The Bahrain Red Crescent Society emphasized the importance of orientation and capacity-building activities for new members, noting that such initiatives help strengthen their connection to voluntary work, expand their knowledge and develop their ability to contribute effectively to community service.

The Society further highlighted that volunteers remain a central pillar of its humanitarian mission, underscoring its continued efforts to attract and prepare national talent capable of contributing effectively to its humanitarian, relief and community initiatives. It noted that such orientation visits play an important role in strengthening communication between volunteers and the Society, fostering teamwork, and enabling members to channel their skills and experience towards meaningful humanitarian service.