Manama: Bahrain Marina Development, the developer behind the iconic "Bahrain Marina" project in the heart of Manama, proudly announces the acquisition of an off-plan sales license from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) for the "Bahrain Marina Residence" residential building. This residential building, a key component of the larger Bahrain Marina project, will offer a one-of-a-kind living experience with its sophisticated design, comprehensive facilities, and unique features that are sure to intrigue and excite. This milestone further cements the confidence in and credibility of this landmark development.

Previously, Bahrain Marina Development was awarded the prestigious Golden License, recognising it as a strategic project of national importance. The Bahrain Marina project, a pivotal contributor to job creation, fostering innovation, and bringing specialised expertise to the Kingdom, is not just a project but a commitment to Bahrain’s broader economic diversification goals. This strong alignment not only promises sustained prosperity but also instils a deep sense of reassurance and optimism about Bahrain's future, making our audience feel secure and hopeful about the opportunities it will bring.

Mr Khalid Najibi, Chairman of Bahrain Marina Development, remarked that the acquisition of this license directly results from the company’s unwavering commitment to adhering to the stringent standards established by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority. These standards align with the best international practices in real estate development and regulatory compliance and have been instrumental in our success. He also highlighted the government's substantial efforts and ongoing support of significant real estate projects that play a pivotal role in diversifying Bahrain’s economic base.

Mr Khalid Najibi announced that reservations for the Bahrain Marina Residence project have not only met but significantly exceeded expectations, surpassing the target for the current year even before the off-plan sales license was secured. This remarkable response underscores customers' strong confidence in the project and its developer, instilling confidence and security in their investment. He also confirmed that construction is progressing smoothly and on schedule, with no delays, further reinforcing the project's credibility and reliability.

On this occasion, Mr Khalid Najibi, Chairman of Bahrain Marina Development, stated, "Securing the off-plan sales license reflects the strong partnership between the Real Estate Regulatory Authority and Bahrain Marina Development. It underscores the high level of trust this flagship project has garnered, positioning it as a cornerstone in our efforts to diversify Bahrain’s economic base." This strong partnership with the government is a testament to the project's credibility and support from the authorities.

Mr Najibi highlighted the growing investor and buyer confidence in Bahrain’s real estate market, attributing it to the rigorous legal and procedural frameworks that govern the sector. He noted, "Our commitment to adhering to the stringent standards set by RERA, which align with international best practices in real estate development, is a testament to our dedication to transparency, quality, and compliance."

He also acknowledged the government's significant support in promoting large-scale real estate projects, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. "The government's unwavering efforts to expand public-private partnerships have been instrumental in the success of distinguished developments like Bahrain Marina," added Mr. Najibi. This acknowledgement is a testament to the project's appreciation of the government's role in promoting such projects.

Furthermore, Mr Najibi emphasised that this project is a premier tourist, commercial, and residential development in the Kingdom of Bahrain and stands out for its exceptional architectural and engineering design. This unique distinction makes it highly attractive to both investors and homebuyers, offering a unique appeal that positions it as an ideal choice for investment and living. By seamlessly blending luxury with innovation in an integrated environment, the project provides an unparalleled lifestyle experience in the heart of the capital.

Mr. Yousef Al Thawadi, Board Member and Managing Director of Bahrain Marina Development, emphasised the importance of the off-plan sales license in safeguarding buyers' rights and ensuring the project’s timely delivery. "This license is a pivotal step in maintaining investor confidence, as it holds the developer accountable for delivering the project within the specified timeline while upholding the highest quality standards in residential units and their associated amenities."

Mr Al Thawadi elaborated on the project’s vision: "Bahrain Marina Residence aims to offer a unique living experience, redefining luxury housing and entertainment through its sophisticated design and comprehensive facilities. Residents will benefit from a range of exclusive amenities, including high-end residential units, sports and entertainment facilities, retail outlets, gourmet restaurants, and scenic beaches, all contributing to an enhanced quality of life."

The Bahrain Marina Residence apartments are meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern families. They feature spacious layouts and large balconies that provide breathtaking sea views. The apartments range from studios to three-bedroom units, all reflecting keen attention to detail to ensure maximum comfort and luxury for residents.

Strategically located on Al Fateh Street along a vibrant waterfront, the Bahrain Marina project spans approximately 252,000 square meters and is set to become a premier tourist destination in the Kingdom. The development includes high-end retail stores, luxury dining options, internationally renowned cafes, a commercial complex, a state-of-the-art marina for yachts and boats, and a vast marine club covering 3,200 square meters that offers recreational activities and marine programs. Additionally, the project features residential apartments and hotel accommodations, significantly boosting Bahrain’s tourism sector.

Bahrain Marina Development is at the forefront of transforming Bahrain’s real estate landscape through its flagship Bahrain Marina project. This project blends luxury living with world-class amenities, setting new residential and commercial real estate standards.

Bahrain Marina Bahrain Marina is a premier waterfront development in the capital, Manama, designed to be a top destination for residents and tourists. With its blend of luxury residences, retail spaces, dining experiences, and recreational facilities, it is poised to become a key player in Bahrain’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

