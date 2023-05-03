Under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain

Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, held the final TradeQuest Awards Ceremony under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain and in the presence of CBB Governor Rasheed Mohammed Al Maraj, on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023. The ceremony, held at the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), honored the top finalists of the 2022-2023 TradeQuest Program with a total of BD 30,000 cash rewards.

The ceremony witnessed the attendance of students, investment advisors, senior representatives from sponsoring organizations, and senior officials from the Ministry of Education.

Commenting on the event, CBB Governor Rasheed Mohammed Al Maraj, said, “I am proud to have witnessed the TradeQuest Program succeed in providing a platform for participants to gain valuable insight into the fundamentals of the capital market. It is critical that youngsters have a solid foundation in financial literacy and investment management, and TradeQuest provides an exceptional opportunity to do so. I am keen on attending this event every year to recognize and support the efforts of all TradeQuest’s participants and look forward to the program’s and its participants' ongoing growth and success.”

On his part, Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented, “We are proud of the ongoing success of the TradeQuest program and the commitment of our partners to educating and inspiring Bahrain’s next generation of investors. One of the key pillars of Bahrain Bourse's strategy is to empower people with financial literacy and education. We believe that by offering educational opportunities and tools, we can contribute to the development of a thriving economy and community. Fundamental financial literacy programs such as TradeQuest are an excellent representation of this dedication, as they provide students with hands-on experience in financial markets, as well as help in acquiring the skills and knowledge required to prosper in today's global marketplace.”

“I would like to thank the Central Bank of Bahrain for their steadfast support and patronage of the Ceremony. The event would not have been possible without their unwavering commitment to the development of Bahrain's capital market,” Shaikh Khalifa added.

The 2022-2023 TradeQuest Program included a total of 20 school teams, including Private and Government Schools, and 7 universities. Private school teams included Abdul Rahman Kanoo International School, Bahrain Bayan School, British School of Bahrain, Al-Hekma International School, Ibn Khuldoon National School, Naseem International School, New Millennium School, Al Noor International School, St. Christopher's School Bahrain, and Al Wisam School. Government School teams included Ahmed Al Omran Secondary Boys School, Ghazi Al-Gosaibi Secondary Girls School, Al Hidd Secondary Girls School, Al Ma’arifa Secondary Girls School, Al Noor Secondary Girls School, Saar Secondary Girls School, Sh. Moza bint Hamad Al Khalifa Comprehensive Girls School, Sh. Abdulla bin Isa Al Khalifa Secondary Technical Boys School, Sitra Secondary Girls School, Al Ta’awon Secondary Boys School. University teams included Ahlia University, American University of Bahrain, Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF), Bahrain Polytechnic, British University of Bahrain, University of Bahrain, and University of Technology Bahrain.

The top three winners from the Private schools category were as follows: 1st Place – Ibn Khuldoon National School, 2nd Place – Al Noor International School, and 3rd Place – St. Christopher’s School Bahrain. The top three winners from the Government schools category were as follows: 1st Place – Al Noor Secondary Girls School, 2nd Place – Ahmed Al Omran Secondary Boys School, and 3rd Place – Sitra Secondary Girls School. The top three winners from the Universities category were as follows: 1st place – BIBF, 2nd Place – Ahlia University, and 3rd Place – American University of Bahrain.

Bahrain Bourse extends its appreciation to all sponsors whom have generously supported the program, including Strategic Sponsors: Khaleeji Commercial Bank and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen). Platinum sponsors including Ahli United Bank, Bank ABC, and National Bank of Bahrain. Gold sponsors included Ithmaar Holding and SICO BSC (c). Additionally, the program’s silver sponsors included Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), BBK, Gulf International Bank (GIB), Kuwait Finance House - Bahrain, and United Gulf Bank. Lastly, Bahrain Bourse is also grateful to the Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF) for their invaluable contribution as the Knowledge Partner of the TradeQuest Program.

TradeQuest is a simulation-based business-education partnership program that provides participating students with a real-life experience of capital market investment by learning the systems and regulations implemented at both Bahrain Bourse and NYSE, analyzing and selecting which shares to invest in, and managing a portfolio of shares.

