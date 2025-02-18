Manama, Bahrain – Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has approved Al Ramz Capital as an External Market Maker, further advancing the Kingdom’s capital market ecosystem. This step reinforces Bahrain Bourse’s commitment to enhancing market liquidity and attracting greater investment flows.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented, “The inclusion of Al Ramz Capital as an External Market Maker reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening capital market infrastructure and fostering a more efficient trading environment. The growing interest in market-making at Bahrain Bourse underscores the effectiveness of our updated framework and our commitment to fostering a well-regulated, liquid marketplace that aligns with global standards.”

Mr. Karim Schoeib, CEO of Al Ramz Capital stated, “We are pleased to join Bahrain Bourse as an External Market Maker, bringing our expertise in liquidity enhancement and market-making to advance the development of Bahrain’s capital market. Through active market-making, we aim to increase liquidity and ensure tighter spreads, contributing to a more structured and transparent marketplace that enhances investment opportunities for both investors and issuers.”

The approval follows Bahrain Bourse’s adoption of a new Market Making framework in July 2024, which introduced updated Market Making Guidelines while repurposing existing regulations to focus exclusively on Liquidity Provision. This regulatory enhancement aligns with international best practices and clearly distinguishes the roles of Market Makers and Liquidity Providers, ensuring a more structured and efficient marketplace. With Al Ramz Capital joining as an External Market Maker, the total number of authorized market makers on Bahrain Bourse has increased to three.

About Bahrain BourseBahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established in 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

For general inquiries, please contact:

Bahrain Financial Harbor

Harbor Gate, Level 4

P.O. Box 3203

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

info@bahrainbourse.com

www.bahrainbourse.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marketing & Business Development

e-Mail: mbsd.info@bahrainbourse.com