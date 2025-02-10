Muharraq, Bahrain: Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), announces a fire emergency exercise at the Central Utility Complex (CUC) at Bahrain International Airport on February 10, 2025, from 10:00 to 12:00. The exercise aims to test the effectiveness of the fire emergency evacuation plan and ensure the readiness of all emergency responders.

The drill will involve personnel from BAC and Gulf Air Group, working in cooperation with Operations Directorate of the Public Security Presidency, Airport Police, Civil Defense, and Customs and the National Committee for Disaster Management.

While there will be increased emergency vehicle activity near the airport during the exercise, this is planned and will not affect airport operations or surrounding traffic flow.

BAC remains committed to the highest standards of emergency preparedness and response, continually evaluating, and enhancing its procedures to ensure the most effective response to any potential emergency.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.