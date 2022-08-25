It is being distinguished as the most luxurious part of Riviera yet

Dubai: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has launched Riviera Rêve, the fourth – and most luxurious - phase of its highly sought-after French Mediterranean-inspired community in the heart of MBR City, Dubai’s most popular residential destination.

Riviera Rêve will comprise 24 ultra-luxury buildings, representing the most exclusive and high-end phase of Riviera, with 5,061 homes featuring more than 2,600 studio apartments, as well as 1,579 one- and 876 two-bedroom units. The most exquisite of these will be the exclusive duplex penthouses.

Next to views for the most privileged in the form of stunning skyline and crystal lagoon vistas, renderings and information released also show breath-taking, uniquely designed façades and a 5-star service ambiance, comprising lavish entrances with cascading waterfalls, elegant ceiling coves with indirect lighting, Calacatta Sponda marble flooring, sleek big slab porcelain walls, modern over-counter wash basins, Statuario Lincoln marble mosaic tile pieces, frameless floor-to-ceiling windows, indirect mood lighting, the most premium of appliances, panoramic lifts, full smart home automation systems, valet and carwash services, and a wide array of other fascinating features and carefully curated materials.

The buildings come with fully equipped gyms, two swimming pools, saunas, steam rooms and children’s play areas, among other amenities, and will be surrounded by vast open green spaces and situated on the shores of Azizi’s 2.7-kilometre-long swimmable crystal lagoon, which will cover an area of over 130,026 square metres that will stretch across the entirety of the community. With stunning blue flooring, filled with more than 51.5 million gallons of crystal-clear, desalinated, and clean water that residents can swim in, and easily accessible via its lagoon walk — which will also feature a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques — Azizi’s lagoon will be a bustling space where residents can enjoy strolls along the beach-like shores, sunbathe and cool off.

Commenting on the landmark launch, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “Riviera Rêve truly distinguishes itself through its opulence. While all of Riviera is upscale, Rêve will take Riviera’s extravagance and prestige to new heights. Conceptualised to redefine and lead the luxury property segment, this newest phase of Riviera is our response to local and international investors’ growing demand for the most high-end of living spaces. With the first three phases selling out rapidly and our first handovers in Phase 1 already having taken place, and in light of the pronounced influx of high- and ultra-high-net-worth individual to Dubai, the launch of Riviera Rêve is very fitting, with units in this most prestigious phase now being highly sought-after. Dubai has been progressing in leaps and bounds as a wealth hub. The emirate is slated to witness the highest inflow of HNWIs globally by the end of 2022, making it one of the largest on record compared to other prominent metropolises. We strive to develop properties that add real, distinguished value to the UAE’s real estate landscape, and will remain committed to catalysing the vision and development of the emirate of Dubai, which continues to demonstrate its true merits as one of the world's safest, most liveable, innovative, luxurious, and progressive cities.”

The launch follows this week’s first handovers of Riviera’s Phase 1, for buildings 2, 4, 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14, which comprise a total of 1,164 units.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a premium waterfront-lifestyle destination located in the heart of MBR City that is planned to comprise 75 mid-rise buildings with over 16,000 residences upon its completion, conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure, and retail hubs of the city.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

-Ends-

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalysing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered by 2023, and an additional 100+ projects in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2025. The company has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com