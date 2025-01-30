Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of Azizi Emerald, a state-of-the-art commercial building in Dubai Health Care City. Seamlessly blending luxury and practicality, the project offers a dynamic setting for businesses to thrive.

Spanning 7,896 square meters and rising 68.5 meters high, Azizi Emerald features a striking architectural design and ultra-modern interiors. It comprises three basement levels, a ground floor, five podium levels, eleven office floors, and a rooftop offering premium office spaces tailored to the needs of modern companies. Secured parking and advanced security systems ensure safety and convenience, while an eco-friendly cooling system supports sustainable corporate practices. A dedicated worship hall adds to a holistic working environment.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We’re launching Azizi Emerald as a direct response to the increasing demand for premium office space, and in an effort to create working environments that foster collaboration and innovation while upholding the highest standards of luxury and sustainability. This project underscores our pursuit of further building on Dubai’s reputation as a global business hub and providing enterprises with the ideal environment to flourish in one of the world's most commercially vibrant cities.”

Strategically located in the heart of Dubai Healthcare City, the development offers easy access to Wafi Mall, Max Metro Station, the World Trade Centre, and major landmarks such as the Museum of the Future and Burj Khalifa.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

