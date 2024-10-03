Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that Amber, its premium condominium project in Dubai’s highly acclaimed growth corridor, Al Furjan, is now over 80% sold out.

Among the 30 nationalities that have purchased units so far, buyers from the United Arab Emirates represent the largest demographic at 25%. They are followed by investors from several Western and European countries, including the USA, UK, and Germany, which make up a combined 35%, as well as various GCC nations, including Saudi Arabia, at 20%.

Mr. Afzaal Hussain, Chief Operating Officer at Azizi Developments, said: “We take great pride in the overwhelming interest our projects are receiving, demonstrating their exceptional quality and appeal. The robust demand for properties in Al Furjan, especially for Amber, Pearl and Berton, reinforces the area’s reputation as one of Dubai's best connected, most desirable residential destinations. The increasing popularity and vibrancy also reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class living experiences across Dubai’s most sought-after communities.”

Amber features several premium amenities, including a variety of retail and dine-in options, landscaped walking areas, a well-equipped gymnasium, children’s play areas, two swimming pools, ample parking and 24-hour security, among others.

Al Furjan is one of Dubai’s most promising areas. Amber is positioned at the heart of the action yet comfortably distanced from the city's daily hustle. Nestled within a booming community, amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores, Amber is just one minute away from both Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Furjan metro station, making it one of the most sought-after, accessible, and strategically located areas in the emirate.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.