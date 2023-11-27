Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has renewed its partnership with the American global leader in the design, manufacturing, distribution, and supply of a wide range of power solutions, Cummins Inc, for six buildings within the fourth phase of its mega-project Riviera in MBR City. Cummins will supply Azizi’s Riviera with high-quality, industry-leading power generators.

Cummins products range from diesel, natural gas, electric, and hybrid powertrains, and comprise powertrain-related components, such as filtration, after-treatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, hydrogen generation, and fuel cell products. The manufacturer is world renowned for excelling in both the innovation and sustainability of its products.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: "As we embark on another chapter of collaboration with Cummins Inc. for our flagship project Riviera, we emphasize our steadfast commitment to sourcing and delivering only the highest quality of materials. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to granting our investors and end-users exceptional lifestyles through the meticulous selection of premium materials. We believe that this alliance with Cummins Inc. will uphold the high standards set for Riviera and further elevate the benchmark for quality and excellence in the real estate industry.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

