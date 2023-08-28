Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has partnered with Hydro Way, a renowned globally recognized leader in the water technology sector, for the supply of Italian DAB pumps for Azizi’s Amber and Beach Oasis projects in Al Furjan and Dubai Studio City.

Hydro Way emerges as a rapidly expanding enterprise, focusing on pumps and their solutions tailored to diverse water management needs. The array of pumps available encompasses streamlined inline pumps, efficient self-priming jet pumps, circulatory pumps, and robust multistage centrifugal and heavy-duty submersible pumps. Distinguished by their superior quality and integration of intelligent technology, these offerings serve versatile purposes and cater to the demands of residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors.

The Italian-based DAB Pumps has been pioneering in the water pump industry for over forty years. Fueled by their steadfast dedication to maintaining superior standards and unwavering reliability, DAB Pumps has ascended to a position of international prominence, emerging as a distinguished leader in water technology.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Hydro Way, a leading pioneer in water solutions. This collaboration brings a new era for our iconic projects, Amber and Beach Oasis. By integrating premium water supplies sourced from the renowned DAB SPA, we are upholding the Azizi standard of excellence and enriching functionality, durability, and sustainability. This alliance underlines our unwavering commitment to providing our valued investors and end-users with nothing short of the best as we redefine luxurious living experiences.”

A modern low-rise residential community, Beach Oasis features an outstanding array of amenities, including a large beach-like swimming pool — the highlight of the project’s central courtyard — fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and a new central square featuring a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents.

With Azizi Amber being situated in one of new Dubai’s most promising growth corridors, Al Furjan, it is at the heart of the action yet at a comfortable distance from the daily hustle of the city. Nestled within a booming community, amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores, Azizi Amber is just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and one minute from Al Furjan metro station, making it one of the most sought-after, accessible, and strategically located areas in the emirate. Just 7 minutes from Jafza and Ibn Battuta Mall, 10 minutes from JBR and Dubai Marina, 15 minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport and Palm, 25 minutes from DIFC and Business Bay, and 12 minutes from Expo City, Azizi Amber offers easy access to a wide variety of business, retail and leisure attractions.

