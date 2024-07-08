Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer, has signed an agreement with fellow UAE-based company, Fiorette, which specializes in high-end, luxury surfaces, for the supply of top-notch swimming pool tiles for its mixed-use Dubai South development, Azizi Venice, and the fourth phase of its mega-project, Riviera, located in the heart of MBR City.

Renowned for its bespoke floor and wall solutions, Fiorette combines unparalleled craftsmanship with exquisite materials such as natural stone, marble, and porcelain. Catering to both residential and commercial projects, the company tailors each design and installation to meet the unique aesthetic and functional requirements of its clients. Expanding beyond borders, Fiorette also serves projects across GCC countries. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Fiorette continues to set new standards in the industry, ensuring every project is a masterpiece of elegance and quality.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the highly esteemed Fiorette, whose expertise perfectly aligns with our vision to elevate Venice and Riviera to unparalleled levels of sophistication and luxury. Together, we are set to create iconic spaces that reflect our shared commitment to quality and excellence.”

Azizi Venice will comprise more than 30,000 residential units across approximately 100 apartment complexes, and over 400 luxury villas and mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

At the heart of Azizi Venice lies its luxurious pedestrian-friendly boulevard, which will be open-air in the winter and glass-covered in the summer to ensure a temperature-controlled space with year-round activity and visitors. Lined with three-storey buildings planned to host the world’s top retailers and brands, nightlife, and entertainment options, as well as eateries that represent a vast number of countries from across the world, Azizi Boulevard will represent a new and unique point of interest on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights.

Another major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is Azizi Opera. Located at the heart of the boulevard and built to the highest, most contemporary standards in design and architecture, Azizi Opera will become one of the most notable venues for cultural and community events in Dubai.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins a vast, lush-green social space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.